1 of 2 | Over 80 pounds of brightly colored purple fentanyl powder was seized from two separate vehicles during attempts to cross the Mexico-U.S. border in California this week. Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

July 26 (UPI) -- More than 80 pounds of brightly colored purple fentanyl powder was seized from two separate vehicles during attempts to cross the Mexico-U.S. border in California this week. Both incidents occurred at the Calexico West Port of Entry in Calexico, Calif., U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said in a statement issued Thursday. Advertisement

Officials said the bright purple color of the potent synthetic opioid drug was concerning because it was likely targeted at a younger demographic.

"Criminal organizations employ strategic methods, like smuggling vividly colored substances such as purple colored fentanyl powder, to entice younger individuals and maximize their profits," Port Director for the Area Port of Calexico Roque Caza said in the CBP statement.

"Our officers' commitment and diligent efforts to safeguard our nation and combat the spread of fentanyl within our borders is exemplified by these unparalleled seizures."

Officers located just over 48 pounds of powdered fentanyl concealed inside the spare tire of a pickup truck driven by a man Saturday afternoon. They then recovered a further 40.5 pounds hidden in the dashboard of an SUV driven by a woman at the same crossing the following day.

Advertisement

Drug-sniffing dogs were used in both cases. Both drivers were detained and transferred into the custody of Homeland Security Investigations.

The seizures were part of the agency's larger Operation Apollo, which began in Southern California in October of 2023 and expanded to Arizona last April. The multi-agency counter-fentanyl operation exclusively targets the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.