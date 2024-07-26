Families of American hostages feel 'optimistic' over prospects of Gaza cease-fire deal

1 of 4 | (From left to right) Adi Alexander, father of Edan Alexander; Yael Alexander, mother of Edan Alexander; Liz Naftali, great aunt of Abigail Mor Edan; Jonathan Dekel-Chen, father of Sagui Dekel-Chen; Ronen Neutra, father of Omer Neutra; Orna Neutra, mother of Omer Neutra; Rachel Goldberg, mother of Hersch Goldberg-Polin; and Jon Polin, father of Hersch Goldberg-Polin, speak to the press outside the West Wing of the Oval Office, after meeting with President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Families of Americans held hostage by Hamas said they feel "optimistic" about the prospects of securing a cease-fire deal with the Iran proxy militia and the release of their loved ones. The families of six of the seven U.S. citizen families with loved one still held by Hamas spoke to reporters Thursday outside the White House after holding meetings with both President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, who was in Washington to give a speech to Congress a day prior. Advertisement

They said the meeting was about Biden's proposal of a three-phase deal that the U.S. president detailed late May, of which the first phase would see a cease-fire, the release of some hostages, including all held Americans, and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from populated regions of Gaza over a six-week period.

One-hundred-and-fifteen of the 251 Israeli hostages by Hamas during the Iran proxy militia's Oct. 7 attack on Israel remain hidden somewhere with Gaza. Israel has made the release of all hostages one of its demands for the end the war. Another of its goals is the eradication of Hamas.

Jonathan Dekel-Chen, father to 35-year-old Sagui Dekel-Chen who was among those taken hostage, told reporters outside the White House that they received "absolute commitment" from both the Biden and Netanyahu administrations that they understand the urgency of the moment and that there is no time to waste to complete the cease-fire deal as it stands.

He described their meeting with the world leaders as "productive and honest" and they left it feeling "more optimistic" than how they felt following the release of the few dozen hostages in late November.

"We were also very happy to hear from the president that Hamas now understands that the ball is in its court, world pressure is such that it has nowhere to hide anymore," he said.

"Hamas could have ended this horror on Oct. 8 by releasing all Israeli hostages. That, of course, has not happened, but no more excuses, no more time. Hamas, in order to free its own people from the horrors of war, must say 'yes' now."

The United States has been one of Israel's strongest supporters in its war against Hamas, but the Biden administration has become increasingly frustrated with Netanyahu's administration over the growing death toll in Gaza, which has reached nearly 40,000, and the little humanitarian aid that has entered the Palestinian enclave.

Netanyahu met with both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, at the White House on Thursday where the American leaders pressed the Israeli prime minister that it is time to get a cease-fire deal done.

The families told reporters that the two allies were working on the specifics of the cease-fire proposal for Hamas that will be made public soon.

Asked if they thought Biden's recent decision to not run for re-election would hurt the prospects of securing a cease-fire deal and the release of their loved ones, they said if anything, it may free the president to be more focused on his priorities, which include saving the hostages.

Jonathan Polin, father to 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin who was taken hostage by Hamas, added that they are at a rare moment where Biden, Harris, former president and Republican nominee for president Donald Trump are saying a deal is needed now.

"So anybody, on any side who makes the mistaken political calculus that there's benefit in waiting will find out that that logic is wrong," he said. "The deal must happen now."

Dekel-Chen also added that it also seems to them that there is "absolutely no daylight" between the positions of the U.S. government, Congress and Israeli leadership on the issue.

"There is more reason today than any time since the last round of hostage releases that something can happen," he said. "There is a place now to complete this three-phase deal."