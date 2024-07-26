Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 26, 2024 / 2:32 AM

Families of American hostages feel 'optimistic' over prospects of Gaza cease-fire deal

By Darryl Coote
(From left to right) Adi Alexander, father of Edan Alexander; Yael Alexander, mother of Edan Alexander; Liz Naftali, great aunt of Abigail Mor Edan; Jonathan Dekel-Chen, father of Sagui Dekel-Chen; Ronen Neutra, father of Omer Neutra; Orna Neutra, mother of Omer Neutra; Rachel Goldberg, mother of Hersch Goldberg-Polin; and Jon Polin, father of Hersch Goldberg-Polin, speak to the press outside the West Wing of the Oval Office, after meeting with President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI
1 of 4 | (From left to right) Adi Alexander, father of Edan Alexander; Yael Alexander, mother of Edan Alexander; Liz Naftali, great aunt of Abigail Mor Edan; Jonathan Dekel-Chen, father of Sagui Dekel-Chen; Ronen Neutra, father of Omer Neutra; Orna Neutra, mother of Omer Neutra; Rachel Goldberg, mother of Hersch Goldberg-Polin; and Jon Polin, father of Hersch Goldberg-Polin, speak to the press outside the West Wing of the Oval Office, after meeting with President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Families of Americans held hostage by Hamas said they feel "optimistic" about the prospects of securing a cease-fire deal with the Iran proxy militia and the release of their loved ones.

The families of six of the seven U.S. citizen families with loved one still held by Hamas spoke to reporters Thursday outside the White House after holding meetings with both President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, who was in Washington to give a speech to Congress a day prior.

Advertisement

They said the meeting was about Biden's proposal of a three-phase deal that the U.S. president detailed late May, of which the first phase would see a cease-fire, the release of some hostages, including all held Americans, and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from populated regions of Gaza over a six-week period.

Advertisement

One-hundred-and-fifteen of the 251 Israeli hostages by Hamas during the Iran proxy militia's Oct. 7 attack on Israel remain hidden somewhere with Gaza. Israel has made the release of all hostages one of its demands for the end the war. Another of its goals is the eradication of Hamas.

Related

Jonathan Dekel-Chen, father to 35-year-old Sagui Dekel-Chen who was among those taken hostage, told reporters outside the White House that they received "absolute commitment" from both the Biden and Netanyahu administrations that they understand the urgency of the moment and that there is no time to waste to complete the cease-fire deal as it stands.

He described their meeting with the world leaders as "productive and honest" and they left it feeling "more optimistic" than how they felt following the release of the few dozen hostages in late November.

"We were also very happy to hear from the president that Hamas now understands that the ball is in its court, world pressure is such that it has nowhere to hide anymore," he said.

"Hamas could have ended this horror on Oct. 8 by releasing all Israeli hostages. That, of course, has not happened, but no more excuses, no more time. Hamas, in order to free its own people from the horrors of war, must say 'yes' now."

Advertisement

The United States has been one of Israel's strongest supporters in its war against Hamas, but the Biden administration has become increasingly frustrated with Netanyahu's administration over the growing death toll in Gaza, which has reached nearly 40,000, and the little humanitarian aid that has entered the Palestinian enclave.

Netanyahu met with both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, at the White House on Thursday where the American leaders pressed the Israeli prime minister that it is time to get a cease-fire deal done.

The families told reporters that the two allies were working on the specifics of the cease-fire proposal for Hamas that will be made public soon.

Asked if they thought Biden's recent decision to not run for re-election would hurt the prospects of securing a cease-fire deal and the release of their loved ones, they said if anything, it may free the president to be more focused on his priorities, which include saving the hostages.

Jonathan Polin, father to 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin who was taken hostage by Hamas, added that they are at a rare moment where Biden, Harris, former president and Republican nominee for president Donald Trump are saying a deal is needed now.

Advertisement

"So anybody, on any side who makes the mistaken political calculus that there's benefit in waiting will find out that that logic is wrong," he said. "The deal must happen now."

Dekel-Chen also added that it also seems to them that there is "absolutely no daylight" between the positions of the U.S. government, Congress and Israeli leadership on the issue.

"There is more reason today than any time since the last round of hostage releases that something can happen," he said. "There is a place now to complete this three-phase deal."

Latest Headlines

Two men plead guilty in China-backed scheme targeting Falun Gong
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Two men plead guilty in China-backed scheme targeting Falun Gong
July 26 (UPI) -- Two people, including a Chinese national, have pleaded guilty to bribing an Internal Revenue Service agent as part of a Beijing-backed scheme targeting the U.S. tax-exempt status of a controversial religious movement.
Human smuggling operation cracked by Justice Department
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Human smuggling operation cracked by Justice Department
July 26 (UPI) -- Eight members of a human smuggling ring that operates in Guatemala, Mexico and the United States were indicted and two were arrested, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
July 26 (UPI) -- Two top leaders of the Sinaloa drug cartel, one of Mexico's most dominant criminal organizations, have been arrested by U.S law enforcement personnel, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
July 25 (UPI) -- A California man was arrested early Thursday on accusations of starting the massive Park Fire that erupted a day earlier with a flaming car, fire officials said.
Judge in Trump civil fraud case refuses to step aside
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge in Trump civil fraud case refuses to step aside
July 25 (UPI) -- The judge in former President Donald Trump's civil $464 million fraud case has refused to recuse himself, he announced Thursday, denying that he had an improper conversation with a lawyer. 
Biden, Harris meet with Netanyahu, press him on cease-fire in Gaza conflict
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden, Harris meet with Netanyahu, press him on cease-fire in Gaza conflict
July 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Thursday to discuss the United States' relationship with Israel amid growing pressure to end the war in Gaza.
NOAA collaboration with veterans group will advance science, search for military remains
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
NOAA collaboration with veterans group will advance science, search for military remains
July 25 (UPI) -- Federal weather experts and veterans officials have inked an unusual agreement to share data and scientific information that will benefit two prominent agencies, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Melania Trump to release memoir weeks before general election
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Melania Trump to release memoir weeks before general election
July 25 (UPI) -- Former First Lady Melania Trump's first memoir will hit store shelves on Sept. 24, her publisher said Thursday.
After reports of shots fired in air, Miami police shoot, kill suspect in Little Havana
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
After reports of shots fired in air, Miami police shoot, kill suspect in Little Havana
July 25 (UPI) -- A man is dead after being shot by police in the Little Havana section of Miami, authorities said Thursday. The suspect may have been shooting at buildings, according to police, who reported that no officers were injured.
FCC proposes rule requiring disclosure of AI used in political ads
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
FCC proposes rule requiring disclosure of AI used in political ads
July 25 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it is moving forward with a proposal to make AI-generated political content more transparent.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missouri high court blocks release of man with overturned murder conviction
Missouri high court blocks release of man with overturned murder conviction
British police officer removed from duty following 'truly shocking' video of airport arrest
British police officer removed from duty following 'truly shocking' video of airport arrest
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Southwest Airlines ditches open seating, will move to assigned seats
Southwest Airlines ditches open seating, will move to assigned seats
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement