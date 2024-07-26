After failed assassination attempt, Trump to hold another rally in Butler, Pa.

Donald Trump did not name a venue for the Butler rally, but the Secret Service has reportedly told his campaign to stop holding outdoor events after the assassination attempt on July 13. Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE

"WHAT A DAY IT WILL BE -- FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!," the post read.

Trump did not announce a specific location nor a date for the rally, just telling his supporters to "stay tuned for details."

Trump is scheduled to host a rally in Harrisburg on Wednesday, which will mark his first time in the Keystone State since the assassination attempt.

The U.S. Secret Service has advised the Trump campaign to stop hosting outdoor rallies, according to reporting from the Washington Post.

Trump's would-be killer, Thomas Crooks, got off multiple shots at the Butler rally, one of which possibly grazed the former president's ear, before law enforcement shot and killed him.

The incident led to widespread scrutiny over security failures at the event. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Tuesday she would step down after numerous calls for her resignation.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted unanimously to establish a bipartisan task force to investigate the attempt on Trump's life.