U.S. News
July 26, 2024 / 6:29 PM

After failed assassination attempt, Trump to hold another rally in Butler, Pa.

By Ehren Wynder
Donald Trump did not name a venue for the Butler rally, but the Secret Service has reportedly told his campaign to stop holding outdoor events after the assassination attempt on July 13. Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE
July 26 (UPI) -- Donald Trump on Friday vowed to return to Butler, Pa., to hold a rally in the same town where an assassin's bullet nearly ended his life two weeks ago.

The former president posted on Truth Social that the rally would honor firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed in the July 13 shooting, along with those who were injured.

"WHAT A DAY IT WILL BE -- FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!," the post read.

Trump did not announce a specific location nor a date for the rally, just telling his supporters to "stay tuned for details."

Trump is scheduled to host a rally in Harrisburg on Wednesday, which will mark his first time in the Keystone State since the assassination attempt.

The U.S. Secret Service has advised the Trump campaign to stop hosting outdoor rallies, according to reporting from the Washington Post.

Trump's would-be killer, Thomas Crooks, got off multiple shots at the Butler rally, one of which possibly grazed the former president's ear, before law enforcement shot and killed him.

The incident led to widespread scrutiny over security failures at the event. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Tuesday she would step down after numerous calls for her resignation.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted unanimously to establish a bipartisan task force to investigate the attempt on Trump's life.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump, his doctor fire back at FBI director for shrapnel comment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump, his doctor fire back at FBI director for shrapnel comment
July 26 (UPI) -- Donald Trump and his former physician rejected FBI director Christopher Wray director Christopher Wray's suggestion that anything other than a bullet struck the former president's ear.
Gallup: LGBTQ+ adults coming out younger as society becomes more accepting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gallup: LGBTQ+ adults coming out younger as society becomes more accepting
July 26 (UPI) -- Young LGBTQ+ people are coming out nearly a decade earlier than their elder counterparts, according to a recent Gallup poll.
Autopsy shows Illinois police-shooting victim died from gunshot to face
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Autopsy shows Illinois police-shooting victim died from gunshot to face
July 26 (UPI) -- An autopsy reported released Friday said Illinois police shooting victim Sonya Massey died from a gunshot wound to the head from Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson.
Commerce Department recommends $575M for more coastal climate change resilience
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Commerce Department recommends $575M for more coastal climate change resilience
July 26 (UPI) -- Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said Friday the department and NOAA are recommending $575 million in funding for 19 projects to boost coastal climate resilience.
Homebrew Atlantic storm to approach Northeast coast
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Homebrew Atlantic storm to approach Northeast coast
A storm will take shape just off the United States East Coast and is forecast to track west later this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Biden nominates new senior military assistant for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden nominates new senior military assistant for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
July 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Friday nominated Air Force Maj. Gen. Jennifer M. Short as a new senior military assistant to the secretary of Defense.
Purple fentanyl seized at border meant to "entice younger" users, officials warn
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Purple fentanyl seized at border meant to "entice younger" users, officials warn
July 26 (UPI) -- Over 80 pounds of brightly colored purple fentanyl powder was seized from two separate vehicles during attempts to cross the Mexico-U.S. border in California this week.
Former U.S. ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk dead at 73
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former U.S. ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk dead at 73
July 26 (UPI) -- Martin Indyk, an Australia-born former U.S. ambassador died, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, which he helped found, announced. He was 73 years old.
White House announces new AI actions as Apple signs on to voluntary commitments
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House announces new AI actions as Apple signs on to voluntary commitments
July 26 (UPI) -- The Biden-Harris administration Friday announced new artificial intelligence actions as Apple signed on to voluntary commitments in line with the administration's previous AI executive order.
PCE, key fed inflation gauge, rose 2.5% in June on par with expectations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
PCE, key fed inflation gauge, rose 2.5% in June on par with expectations
July 26 (UPI) -- A key inflation indicator showed another sign of its slowing effects on Friday with the personal consumption expenditures price index increasing 1% for June and 2.5% from where it was in 2023, the Commerce Department rep
Trending Stories

Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
Judge in Trump civil fraud case refuses to step aside
Judge in Trump civil fraud case refuses to step aside
Biden nominates new senior military assistant for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
Biden nominates new senior military assistant for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
'Coordinated sabotage' disrupts French rail network ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
'Coordinated sabotage' disrupts French rail network ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
