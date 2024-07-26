Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 26, 2024 / 11:42 AM

PCE, key fed inflation gauge, rose 2.5% in June on par with expectations

By Clyde Hughes
The personal consumption expenditures price index rose on par with analysts' expectations, presenting signs of slowing inflation in the gauge favored by the Federal Reserve. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The personal consumption expenditures price index rose on par with analysts' expectations, presenting signs of slowing inflation in the gauge favored by the Federal Reserve. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge slowed again in June, according to data released Friday, presenting another sign of easing inflation.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, or PCE, was up 1% in June from the previous month and 2.5% from its level at the same time in 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported.

Advertisement

Both figures were in line with predictions by Dow Jones economists. The June figure is slightly smaller than the 2.6% increase in May. The figure will be examined by the Federal Reserve when discussing a possible rate interest rate reduction despite not yet reaching its targeted 2% growth benchmark.

The report said that disposable personal consumption, personal income less personal current taxes, increased $37.7 billion, or 0.2%. The PCE price index increased 0.1% overall and 0.2% when more volatile food and energy are removed.

Related

Real DPI increased 0.1% in June and real PCE increased 0.2%. Goods jumped 0.2% while services increased 0.2% for the month.

"A two-word summary of the report is, 'good enough,'" Robert Frick, corporate economist with Navy Federal Credit Union, told CNBC. "Spending is good enough to maintain the expansion and income is good enough to maintain spending, and the level of PCE inflation is good enough to make decisions to cut rates easy for the Fed."

Advertisement

The year-to-year inflation rate continued to slow down this month, falling to 2.5% in June from 2.6% in May and 2.7% in April.

The report said the increase in current-dollar personal income in June reflected increases in compensation and personal current transfer receipts.

The largest drivers of increases in the services sector were international travel and housing. Within goods, the leading increase contributors were nondurable goods such as pharmaceuticals and other medical products and recreational goods.

Those were offset by decreases in motor vehicles, gasoline and other energy goods.

Latest Headlines

Former U.S. ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk dead at 73
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Former U.S. ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk dead at 73
July 26 (UPI) -- Martin Indyk, an Australia-born former U.S. ambassador died, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, which he helped found, announced. He was 73 years old.
White House announces new AI actions as Apple signs on to voluntary commitments
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
White House announces new AI actions as Apple signs on to voluntary commitments
July 26 (UPI) -- The Biden-Harris administration Friday announced new artificial intelligence actions as Apple signed on to voluntary commitments in line with the administration's previous AI executive order.
CrowdStrike says 97% of Windows sensors back online
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CrowdStrike says 97% of Windows sensors back online
July 26 (UPI) -- A week after a routine CrowdStrike IT update led to the worldwide crash of the Microsoft Windows operating system, CEO George Kurtz said that 97%of the Windows sensors are back online.
Barack, Michelle Obama endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Barack, Michelle Obama endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president
July 26 (UPI) -- In one of Vice President Kamala Harris' biggest endorsements to date, former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama announced their support in a video released Friday morning.
U.S. indicts, offers $10 million reward for North Korean hacker
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. indicts, offers $10 million reward for North Korean hacker
July 26 (UPI) -- The United States indicted a North Korean hacker for cyberattacks that helped steal military and nuclear secrets and offered a $10 million reward for information about him, multiple agencies announced Thursday.
GAO finds another $2B in military aid for Ukraine
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
GAO finds another $2B in military aid for Ukraine
July 26 (UPI) -- Miscalculations in the value of weaponry the United States has sent to Ukraine has again been uncovered, increasing the Pentagon's purse to supply its besieged ally by another $2 billion.
Families of American hostages feel 'optimistic' over prospects of Gaza cease-fire deal
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Families of American hostages feel 'optimistic' over prospects of Gaza cease-fire deal
July 26 (UPI) -- Families of Americans held hostage by Hamas said they feel "optimistic" about the prospects of securing a cease-fire deal with the Iran proxy militia and the release of their loved ones.
Two men plead guilty in China-backed scheme targeting Falun Gong
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Two men plead guilty in China-backed scheme targeting Falun Gong
July 26 (UPI) -- Two people, including a Chinese national, have pleaded guilty to bribing an Internal Revenue Service agent as part of a Beijing-backed scheme targeting the U.S. tax-exempt status of a controversial religious movement.
Human smuggling operation cracked by Justice Department
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Human smuggling operation cracked by Justice Department
July 26 (UPI) -- Eight members of a human smuggling ring that operates in Guatemala, Mexico and the United States were indicted and two were arrested, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
July 26 (UPI) -- Two top leaders of the Sinaloa drug cartel, one of Mexico's most dominant criminal organizations, have been arrested by U.S law enforcement personnel, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
Judge in Trump civil fraud case refuses to step aside
Judge in Trump civil fraud case refuses to step aside
Despite free-speech concerns, Trump calls for jailing anyone who burns American flag
Despite free-speech concerns, Trump calls for jailing anyone who burns American flag
'Coordinated sabotage' disrupts French rail network ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
'Coordinated sabotage' disrupts French rail network ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement