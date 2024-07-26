Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 26, 2024 / 3:12 PM

Autopsy shows Illinois police-shooting victim died from gunshot to face

By Doug Cunningham
The autopsy report released Friday on Sonya Massey found she died of a gunshot to the face from former Sangamon County, Illinois Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson (pictured). Grayson has been fired and charged by an Illinois grand jury with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. Photo by Sangamon County Sheriff's Department/UPI
The autopsy report released Friday on Sonya Massey found she died of a gunshot to the face from former Sangamon County, Illinois Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson (pictured). Grayson has been fired and charged by an Illinois grand jury with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. Photo by Sangamon County Sheriff's Department/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- An autopsy reported released Friday said Illinois police shooting victim Sonya Massey died from a gunshot wound to the head from Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson.

According to the autopsy report, the bullet entered just below her left eye and exited from the left side of back of her neck.

Advertisement

"Based on the information available to me, and on the autopsy findings, it is my opinion that Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman, died as the result of a gunshot wound of the head, Forensic Pathologist Dr. Nathaniel Patterson wrote in the report.

Massey had called 911 to report a prowler and her contact with the two deputies who responded quickly escalated. Grayson shot her three times.

Related

Grayson was fired by the Sangamon County Sheriff and indicted by an Illinois grand jury for first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Attorney Ben Crump said at a news conference after the autopsy was released that the report's findings match the police body cam video "where we see her ducking, (and) says, 'Sorry, sir, sorry,' he shot when she's making the motion coming up, that's how you get the downward trajectory. And you see on the video, his arms, he aims down."

Advertisement

While talking to the deputies, Massey tended to a pot of boiling water on the stove. That caused the deputies to become alarmed, police said. But, instead of putting distance between her and them, the deputies drew guns and moved closer while screaming at her to put the pot of water down.

Crump said it was a senseless, unnecessary and excessive use of force.

Crump said Massey had struggled with mental health and needed "a helping hand, not a bullet to the face."

According to court documents, Massey let go of the hot water, put her hands in the air and ducked while apologizing to the deputy seconds before being fatally shot.

Twice she said to the deputies, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus."

According to an Illinois State Police summary of the shooting, when Grayson approached her she quickly stood, grabbed the pot and threw steaming water on a chair next to kitchen cabinets.

Sheriff Jack Campbell said Grayson's actions were "unjustifiable" and "reckless." He said Grayson had other options he should have used.

Massey's son Malachi told reporters the whole week before the shooting happened he had been trying to place her in a mental health facility.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Homebrew Atlantic storm to approach Northeast coast
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Homebrew Atlantic storm to approach Northeast coast
A storm will take shape just off the United States East Coast and is forecast to track west later this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Biden nominates new senior military assistant for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden nominates new senior military assistant for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
July 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Friday nominated Air Force Maj. Gen. Jennifer M. Short as a new senior military assistant to the secretary of Defense.
Purple fentanyl seized at border meant to "entice younger" users, officials warn
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Purple fentanyl seized at border meant to "entice younger" users, officials warn
July 26 (UPI) -- Over 80 pounds of brightly colored purple fentanyl powder was seized from two separate vehicles during attempts to cross the Mexico-U.S. border in California this week.
Former U.S. ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk dead at 73
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former U.S. ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk dead at 73
July 26 (UPI) -- Martin Indyk, an Australia-born former U.S. ambassador died, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, which he helped found, announced. He was 73 years old.
White House announces new AI actions as Apple signs on to voluntary commitments
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House announces new AI actions as Apple signs on to voluntary commitments
July 26 (UPI) -- The Biden-Harris administration Friday announced new artificial intelligence actions as Apple signed on to voluntary commitments in line with the administration's previous AI executive order.
PCE, key fed inflation gauge, rose 2.5% in June on par with expectations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
PCE, key fed inflation gauge, rose 2.5% in June on par with expectations
July 26 (UPI) -- A key inflation indicator showed another sign of its slowing effects on Friday with the personal consumption expenditures price index increasing 1% for June and 2.5% from where it was in 2023, the Commerce Department rep
CrowdStrike says 97% of Windows sensors back online
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
CrowdStrike says 97% of Windows sensors back online
July 26 (UPI) -- A week after a routine CrowdStrike IT update led to the worldwide crash of the Microsoft Windows operating system, CEO George Kurtz said that 97%of the Windows sensors are back online.
Barack, Michelle Obama endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Barack, Michelle Obama endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president
July 26 (UPI) -- In one of Vice President Kamala Harris' biggest endorsements to date, former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama announced their support in a video released Friday morning.
U.S. indicts, offers $10 million reward for North Korean hacker
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. indicts, offers $10 million reward for North Korean hacker
July 26 (UPI) -- The United States indicted a North Korean hacker for cyberattacks that helped steal military and nuclear secrets and offered a $10 million reward for information about him, multiple agencies announced Thursday.
GAO finds another $2B in military aid for Ukraine
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
GAO finds another $2B in military aid for Ukraine
July 26 (UPI) -- Miscalculations in the value of weaponry the United States has sent to Ukraine has again been uncovered, increasing the Pentagon's purse to supply its besieged ally by another $2 billion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
Judge in Trump civil fraud case refuses to step aside
Judge in Trump civil fraud case refuses to step aside
'Coordinated sabotage' disrupts French rail network ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
'Coordinated sabotage' disrupts French rail network ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
Melania Trump to release memoir weeks before general election
Melania Trump to release memoir weeks before general election
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement