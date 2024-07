Passengers wait at Istanbul Airport in Turkey, on July 19 because of a cyber outage in systems running Microsoft Windows linked to a faulty CrowdStrike update. Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

July 26 (UPI) -- CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said that 97% of Microsoft Windows sensors are back online about a week after a routine CrowdStrike IT update led to the worldwide crash. Kurtz said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday that work will continue until there has been a full recovery. Advertisement

"This progress is thanks to the tireless efforts of our customers, partners and the dedication of our team at CrowdStrike," Kurtz said in the message. "However, we understand our work is not yet completed and we remain committed to restoring every impacted system.

"To our customers still affected, please know we will not rest until we achieve full recovery. At CrowdStrike, our mission is to earn your trust by safeguarding your operations. I am deeply sorry for the disruption this outage has caused and personally apologize to everyone affected."

Many Windows users around the world woke up to a bluescreen error last Friday after CrowdStrike issued a routine global update to mainly large businesses that had a bug that caused the system to crash. Airlines were some of the hardest hit, causing havoc in traveling.

"Our recovery efforts have been enhanced thanks to the development of automatic recovery techniques and by mobilizing all our resources to support our customers," Kurtz said. "We published a preliminary incident report detailing how this happened and the measures we're taking to prevent such incidents in the future."

