Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 26, 2024 / 2:17 PM

Biden nominates new senior military assistant for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

By Doug Cunningham
President Joe Biden nominated Air Force Maj. Gen. Jennifer M. Short Friday as the new senior military adviser to the Defense Secretary. Short currently serves as Legislative Liaison Director in the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force at the Pentagon. Photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force
President Joe Biden nominated Air Force Maj. Gen. Jennifer M. Short Friday as the new senior military adviser to the Defense Secretary. Short currently serves as Legislative Liaison Director in the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force at the Pentagon. Photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force

July 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Friday nominated Air Force Maj. Gen. Jennifer M. Short as a senior military assistant to the secretary of Defense.

The DoD said in a statement, "Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced today that the president has made the following nomination: Air Force Maj. Gen. Jennifer M. Short for appointment to the grade of lieutenant general, with assignment as senior military assistant to the secretary of Defense, Pentagon, Washington, D.C."

Advertisement

Short currently serves as director, legislative liaison, in the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force at the Pentagon. She acts as a liaison between the Air Force, Space Force and Congress.

Short graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Arizona State University. She's a command pilot with more than 1,800 hours in the air and has flown more than 430 combat hours in the A-10.

Related

She completed Officer Training School as a distinguished graduate at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to leave Friday for meetings in Japan and the Philippines July 29 with Secretary of State Antony Blinken as they visit several countries in the region amid tensions with China and North Korea.

Advertisement

They will also visit Vietnam, Laos, Philippines, Singapore and Mongolia.

The trip is to reinforce ties and relationships with those nations and to further underscore the United States' enduring commitment to them, according to the Defense Department.

In June, Short was a witness in the court martial of Air Force Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart for the alleged sexual assault of a female officer under his command.

Short's testimony was about a conversation she had with Stewart Aug. 8, 2023, during which she said he told her about an inspector general and OSI investigation into his behavior in the alleged sexual assault.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Latest Headlines

Purple fentanyl seized at border meant to "entice younger" users, officials warn
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Purple fentanyl seized at border meant to "entice younger" users, officials warn
July 26 (UPI) -- Over 80 pounds of brightly colored purple fentanyl powder was seized from two separate vehicles during attempts to cross the Mexico-U.S. border in California this week.
Former U.S. ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk dead at 73
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former U.S. ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk dead at 73
July 26 (UPI) -- Martin Indyk, an Australia-born former U.S. ambassador died, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, which he helped found, announced. He was 73 years old.
White House announces new AI actions as Apple signs on to voluntary commitments
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House announces new AI actions as Apple signs on to voluntary commitments
July 26 (UPI) -- The Biden-Harris administration Friday announced new artificial intelligence actions as Apple signed on to voluntary commitments in line with the administration's previous AI executive order.
PCE, key fed inflation gauge, rose 2.5% in June on par with expectations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
PCE, key fed inflation gauge, rose 2.5% in June on par with expectations
July 26 (UPI) -- A key inflation indicator showed another sign of its slowing effects on Friday with the personal consumption expenditures price index increasing 1% for June and 2.5% from where it was in 2023, the Commerce Department rep
CrowdStrike says 97% of Windows sensors back online
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CrowdStrike says 97% of Windows sensors back online
July 26 (UPI) -- A week after a routine CrowdStrike IT update led to the worldwide crash of the Microsoft Windows operating system, CEO George Kurtz said that 97%of the Windows sensors are back online.
Barack, Michelle Obama endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Barack, Michelle Obama endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president
July 26 (UPI) -- In one of Vice President Kamala Harris' biggest endorsements to date, former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama announced their support in a video released Friday morning.
U.S. indicts, offers $10 million reward for North Korean hacker
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. indicts, offers $10 million reward for North Korean hacker
July 26 (UPI) -- The United States indicted a North Korean hacker for cyberattacks that helped steal military and nuclear secrets and offered a $10 million reward for information about him, multiple agencies announced Thursday.
GAO finds another $2B in military aid for Ukraine
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
GAO finds another $2B in military aid for Ukraine
July 26 (UPI) -- Miscalculations in the value of weaponry the United States has sent to Ukraine has again been uncovered, increasing the Pentagon's purse to supply its besieged ally by another $2 billion.
Families of American hostages feel 'optimistic' over prospects of Gaza cease-fire deal
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Families of American hostages feel 'optimistic' over prospects of Gaza cease-fire deal
July 26 (UPI) -- Families of Americans held hostage by Hamas said they feel "optimistic" about the prospects of securing a cease-fire deal with the Iran proxy militia and the release of their loved ones.
Two men plead guilty in China-backed scheme targeting Falun Gong
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Two men plead guilty in China-backed scheme targeting Falun Gong
July 26 (UPI) -- Two people, including a Chinese national, have pleaded guilty to bribing an Internal Revenue Service agent as part of a Beijing-backed scheme targeting the U.S. tax-exempt status of a controversial religious movement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel kingpins captured by U.S. authorities
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
Calif. man arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire by setting vehicle ablaze
Judge in Trump civil fraud case refuses to step aside
Judge in Trump civil fraud case refuses to step aside
'Coordinated sabotage' disrupts French rail network ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
'Coordinated sabotage' disrupts French rail network ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
Despite free-speech concerns, Trump calls for jailing anyone who burns American flag
Despite free-speech concerns, Trump calls for jailing anyone who burns American flag
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement