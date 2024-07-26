Barack, Michelle Obama endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for President on Friday. Barack Obama and Harris ar seen here in April 2022 as they joined President Joe Biden in a ceremony on the Affordable Care Act and lowering health care costs for families, at the White House. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president in a video released Friday morning. The voices of the Obamas were missing in the early round of endorsements over Harris's first week on the campaign trail as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee after President Joe Biden, who served as Obama's vice president, dropped out of the race. Advertisement

A video showing a phone call between Harris and the former first couple removed all doubt about their support for the vice president.

"We called to say, Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can do to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," Barack Obama said in the video.

Michelle Obama called Harris' run "historic."

"It's time for us to rally around you, your candidacy," Michelle Obama said. "This is not on you, it's not just on you and Doug, it's on all of us ... We've got to register, we've got to vote ... So, let's all roll up our sleeves and make it happen."

Harris told the Obamas that she was looking forward to working with them and getting out on the road.

"But most of all, I just wanna tell you that the words you have spoken and the friendship that you have given over all of these years mean more than I can express," Harris said.

In a joint statement released by the Obamas, the couple praised Harris's character along with her experience.

The Obamas' support was another sign of quickly gathering support for Harris as the presumptive Democratic nominee. On Thursday, the youth-led anti-gun violence group March For Our Lives, which formed in 2018 under the Trump administration after the Parkland, Fla., school shooting, announced their support for Harris as well.