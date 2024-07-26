Trending
U.S. News
July 26, 2024 / 12:06 PM

White House announces new AI actions as Apple signs on to voluntary commitments

By Doug Cunningham
The Biden administration Friday announced new AI regulation progress as Apple signed on to voluntary commitments for responsible AI development outlined in a previous executive order from President Joe Biden on mitigating AI risks. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Biden administration Friday announced new AI regulation progress as Apple signed on to voluntary commitments for responsible AI development outlined in a previous executive order from President Joe Biden on mitigating AI risks. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- The White House on Friday announced new artificial intelligence actions as Apple signed on to voluntary commitments in line with the administration's previous AI executive order.

"Today, the administration announced that Apple has signed onto the voluntary commitments, further cementing these commitments as cornerstones of responsible AI innovation," a White House statement said Friday. "In addition, federal agencies reported that they completed all of the 270-day actions in the Executive Order on schedule, following their on-time completion of every other task required to date."

Those actions were required in a presidential executive order on AI that President Joe Biden signed in October.

The executive order "built on voluntary commitments" was supported by 15 leading AI companies last year.

The White House said the agencies have taken steps "to mitigate AI's safety and security risks, protect Americans' privacy, advance equity and civil rights, stand up for consumers and workers, promote innovation and competition, advance American leadership around the world, and more."

It's a White House effort to mobilize government "to ensure that America leads the way in seizing the promise and managing the risks of artificial intelligence," according to the White House.

After signing the October executive order on AI, in April Biden announced further steps taken to regulate AI use to protect safety and worker's rights.

The actions represented some of the strongest government guardrails to date on machine-learning technology, the White House said at the time.

Government agencies have developed AI safety and security guidelines while launching the first AI safety and security board to advise Homeland Security on potential issues.

Biden has urged tech companies to voluntarily commit to a responsible approach to artificial intelligence development.

Federal agencies have been directed to take sweeping actions to address AI safety and security in a variety of ways.

The White House said the effort to responsibly manage AI development is underway internationally as well with 55 nations now endorsing a political declaration for responsible development and deployment of military AI capabilities.

The White House said a U.N. resolution unanimously adopted with over 100 co-sponsors lays out a common vision for countries around the world to promote the safe and secure use of AI to address global challenges.

