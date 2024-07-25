Trending
July 25, 2024 / 5:31 PM

After reports of shots fired in air, Miami police shoot, kill suspect in Little Havana

By Mark Moran

July 25 (UPI) -- A man is dead after being shot by police in the Little Havana section of Miami, authorities said Thursday. The suspect may have been shooting at buildings, according to police, who reported that no officers were injured.

Miami police responded to calls of a man firing his weapon into the air about 12:45 p.m. ET, and said officers were forced to shoot and kill the man when officers arrived on the scene.

"What we know at this time is a very preliminary stages of our investigation is that there was some sort of encounter where shots were fired by both several officers," Miami Police Chief Manny Morales told local media. "The offender was struck, and ... is been pronounced deceased on the scene."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

"We're still looking for any motive that might have caused this behavior today," Morales added. He said the man is thought to have lived in the area.

Residents said before police engaged the man, he was shooting his weapon randomly.

Even though police have said there is no imminent threat, residents have been advised to stay clear of the area, which is home to many Cuban exiles and is popular with tourists for its variety of Cuban restaurants and cultural history.

Melania Trump to release memoir weeks before general election
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Melania Trump to release memoir weeks before general election
July 25 (UPI) -- Former First Lady Melania Trump's first memoir will hit store shelves on Sept. 24, her publisher said Thursday.
Amid tensions over Gaza, Biden meets with Netanyahu, presses him on cease-fire
U.S. News // 60 minutes ago
Amid tensions over Gaza, Biden meets with Netanyahu, presses him on cease-fire
July 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Thursday to discuss the United States' relationship with Israel amid growing pressure to end the war in Gaza.
FCC proposes rule requiring disclosure of AI used in political ads
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FCC proposes rule requiring disclosure of AI used in political ads
July 25 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it is moving forward with a proposal to make AI-generated political content more transparent.
OpenAI tests AI search engine prototype SearchGPT
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
OpenAI tests AI search engine prototype SearchGPT
July 25 (UPI) -- Open AI said Thursday it has created a prototype AI search engine called SearchGPT and will test it, eventually integrating it into its chatbot ChatGPT.
California governor orders removal of homeless camps 'while providing support'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California governor orders removal of homeless camps 'while providing support'
July 25 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday issued an executive order directing state agencies to urgently remove homeless encampments while providing support and assistance to people living in them.
Former Uvalde officer pleads not guilty to school shooting charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Uvalde officer pleads not guilty to school shooting charges
July 25 (UPI) -- Former Uvalde, Texas, schools police officer Adrian Gonzales pleaded not guilty to 29 counts of abandoning and endangering a child in connection with the 2022 mass elementary school shooting there.
Despite free-speech concerns, Trump calls for jailing anyone who burns American flag
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Despite free-speech concerns, Trump calls for jailing anyone who burns American flag
July 25 (UPI) -- On Fox & Friends Thursday morning, Donald Trump called for jailing people for one year for burning an American flag, despite the act being a free-speech action protected by the First Amendment.
Forecasters watch low pressure off Africa coast for potential tropical activity
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Forecasters watch low pressure off Africa coast for potential tropical activity
AccuWeather meteorologists say if an area of low pressure survives the swath of dry air and dust in its path, there is the potential for development and the likelihood of a surge of tropical activity in August.
Meta Oversight Board urges updates to rules on non-consensual, deepfaked explicit images
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Meta Oversight Board urges updates to rules on non-consensual, deepfaked explicit images
July 25 (UPI) -- According to a report from Meta's independent Oversight Board Thursday, two non-consensual explicit AI images resembling pubic figures in the United States and India have been removed from Meta platforms.
California's Park Fire burns 45,000 acres in one day, evacuations ordered
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
California's Park Fire burns 45,000 acres in one day, evacuations ordered
July 25 (UPI) -- California officials on Wednesday extended Park Fire evacuations into a second county as the wildfire quickly expanded to burn more than 45,000 acres in a day.
