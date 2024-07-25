After reports of shots fired in air, Miami police shoot, kill suspect in Little Havana

July 25 (UPI) -- A man is dead after being shot by police in the Little Havana section of Miami, authorities said Thursday. The suspect may have been shooting at buildings, according to police, who reported that no officers were injured.

Miami police responded to calls of a man firing his weapon into the air about 12:45 p.m. ET, and said officers were forced to shoot and kill the man when officers arrived on the scene.

"What we know at this time is a very preliminary stages of our investigation is that there was some sort of encounter where shots were fired by both several officers," Miami Police Chief Manny Morales told local media. "The offender was struck, and ... is been pronounced deceased on the scene."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

"We're still looking for any motive that might have caused this behavior today," Morales added. He said the man is thought to have lived in the area.

Residents said before police engaged the man, he was shooting his weapon randomly.

Even though police have said there is no imminent threat, residents have been advised to stay clear of the area, which is home to many Cuban exiles and is popular with tourists for its variety of Cuban restaurants and cultural history.