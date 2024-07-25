Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 25, 2024 / 6:08 PM

Melania Trump to release memoir weeks before general election

By Ehren Wynder
Former First Lady Melania Trump has mostly avoided public appearances sine leaving the White House in 2021. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 2 | Former First Lady Melania Trump has mostly avoided public appearances sine leaving the White House in 2021. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Former First Lady Melania Trump's first memoir will hit store shelves on Sept. 24, her publisher said Thursday.

The former model turned first lady, who has largely avoided the public eye amid her husband's political career, is set to release her new memoir just weeks before the Nov. 5 presidential election when Donald Trump will face the presumed Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

Titled Melania, the book tells "a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence," her office said in a statement.

"May your experience reading my book be as enjoyable as the writing process was for me," Melania Trump said in a post announcing her new memoir.

Related

Melania is published by Skyhorse Publishing, which has released books from other MAGA land personalities such as Donald Trump, his former adviser Steve Bannon, former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and far-right conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec.

"The book is a diligent and historically important record of the turbulent recent past of our country, seen from Melania Trump's unique vantage point," Skyhorse President Tony Lyons told CNBC. "It coveys her core beliefs of unity, hope and kindness, and whatever you thought you knew about this intensely private woman, these pages contain something more -- and something deeper."

Advertisement

Melania Trump has rarely made public appearances since leaving the White House and for the most part has avoided the campaign trail outside of some closed-door events at Mar-a-Lago.

Her first tell-all book comes with a hefty price tag, with standard copies starting at $40. Fans of the first lady can get a signed copy for $75, and a full-color collector's edition with "bonus photographs" and an optional digital collectible goes for $150.

Comparatively, First Lady Jill Biden's 2019 memoir "Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself" is currently $16.99 on Amazon, and former First Lady Michelle Obama's Becoming is on sale for $11.32.

Donald Trump also announced Thursday he is releasing a new photo book Saving America featuring the iconic photo of him defiantly raising his fist after the failed assassination attempt left his right ear bloodied.

Saving America is available for pre-order starting at $99 for a standard copy and a whopping $499 for a signed copy.

Latest Headlines

Amid tensions over Gaza, Biden meets with Netanyahu, presses him on cease-fire
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Amid tensions over Gaza, Biden meets with Netanyahu, presses him on cease-fire
July 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Thursday to discuss the United States' relationship with Israel amid growing pressure to end the war in Gaza.
After reports of shots fired in air, Miami police shoot, kill suspect in Little Havana
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
After reports of shots fired in air, Miami police shoot, kill suspect in Little Havana
July 25 (UPI) -- A man is dead after being shot by police in the Little Havana section of Miami, authorities said Thursday. The suspect may have been shooting at buildings, according to police, who reported that no officers were injured.
FCC proposes rule requiring disclosure of AI used in political ads
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FCC proposes rule requiring disclosure of AI used in political ads
July 25 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it is moving forward with a proposal to make AI-generated political content more transparent.
OpenAI tests AI search engine prototype SearchGPT
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
OpenAI tests AI search engine prototype SearchGPT
July 25 (UPI) -- Open AI said Thursday it has created a prototype AI search engine called SearchGPT and will test it, eventually integrating it into its chatbot ChatGPT.
California governor orders removal of homeless camps 'while providing support'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California governor orders removal of homeless camps 'while providing support'
July 25 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday issued an executive order directing state agencies to urgently remove homeless encampments while providing support and assistance to people living in them.
Former Uvalde officer pleads not guilty to school shooting charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Uvalde officer pleads not guilty to school shooting charges
July 25 (UPI) -- Former Uvalde, Texas, schools police officer Adrian Gonzales pleaded not guilty to 29 counts of abandoning and endangering a child in connection with the 2022 mass elementary school shooting there.
Despite free-speech concerns, Trump calls for jailing anyone who burns American flag
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Despite free-speech concerns, Trump calls for jailing anyone who burns American flag
July 25 (UPI) -- On Fox & Friends Thursday morning, Donald Trump called for jailing people for one year for burning an American flag, despite the act being a free-speech action protected by the First Amendment.
Forecasters watch low pressure off Africa coast for potential tropical activity
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Forecasters watch low pressure off Africa coast for potential tropical activity
AccuWeather meteorologists say if an area of low pressure survives the swath of dry air and dust in its path, there is the potential for development and the likelihood of a surge of tropical activity in August.
Meta Oversight Board urges updates to rules on non-consensual, deepfaked explicit images
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Meta Oversight Board urges updates to rules on non-consensual, deepfaked explicit images
July 25 (UPI) -- According to a report from Meta's independent Oversight Board Thursday, two non-consensual explicit AI images resembling pubic figures in the United States and India have been removed from Meta platforms.
California's Park Fire burns 45,000 acres in one day, evacuations ordered
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
California's Park Fire burns 45,000 acres in one day, evacuations ordered
July 25 (UPI) -- California officials on Wednesday extended Park Fire evacuations into a second county as the wildfire quickly expanded to burn more than 45,000 acres in a day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missouri high court blocks release of man with overturned murder conviction
Missouri high court blocks release of man with overturned murder conviction
British police officer removed from duty following 'truly shocking' video of airport arrest
British police officer removed from duty following 'truly shocking' video of airport arrest
U.S. stock market sees worst single-day loss in 2-year period
U.S. stock market sees worst single-day loss in 2-year period
NORAD intercepts Chinese, Russian bombers near Alaska
NORAD intercepts Chinese, Russian bombers near Alaska
Judge: Trump's defamation lawsuit against ABC, George Stephanopoulos may go on
Judge: Trump's defamation lawsuit against ABC, George Stephanopoulos may go on
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement