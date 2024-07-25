Melania Trump to release memoir weeks before general election

1 of 2 | Former First Lady Melania Trump has mostly avoided public appearances sine leaving the White House in 2021. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Former First Lady Melania Trump's first memoir will hit store shelves on Sept. 24, her publisher said Thursday. The former model turned first lady, who has largely avoided the public eye amid her husband's political career, is set to release her new memoir just weeks before the Nov. 5 presidential election when Donald Trump will face the presumed Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. Advertisement

Titled Melania, the book tells "a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence," her office said in a statement.

"May your experience reading my book be as enjoyable as the writing process was for me," Melania Trump said in a post announcing her new memoir.

Melania is published by Skyhorse Publishing, which has released books from other MAGA land personalities such as Donald Trump, his former adviser Steve Bannon, former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and far-right conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec.

"The book is a diligent and historically important record of the turbulent recent past of our country, seen from Melania Trump's unique vantage point," Skyhorse President Tony Lyons told CNBC. "It coveys her core beliefs of unity, hope and kindness, and whatever you thought you knew about this intensely private woman, these pages contain something more -- and something deeper."

Advertisement

Melania Trump has rarely made public appearances since leaving the White House and for the most part has avoided the campaign trail outside of some closed-door events at Mar-a-Lago.

Her first tell-all book comes with a hefty price tag, with standard copies starting at $40. Fans of the first lady can get a signed copy for $75, and a full-color collector's edition with "bonus photographs" and an optional digital collectible goes for $150.

Comparatively, First Lady Jill Biden's 2019 memoir "Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself" is currently $16.99 on Amazon, and former First Lady Michelle Obama's Becoming is on sale for $11.32.

Donald Trump also announced Thursday he is releasing a new photo book Saving America featuring the iconic photo of him defiantly raising his fist after the failed assassination attempt left his right ear bloodied.

Saving America is available for pre-order starting at $99 for a standard copy and a whopping $499 for a signed copy.