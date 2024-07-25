Amid tensions over Gaza, Biden meets with Netanyahu, presses him on cease-fire

1 of 4 | President Joe Biden mets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House on Thursday. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Thursday to discuss the United States' relationship with Israel amid growing pressure to end the war in Gaza. The meeting came hours after Biden in an Oval Office address said ending the war is one of his top goals before leaving office in January. Netanyahu, however, has avoided committing to a cease-fire deal and pledged to only end the war once Hamas is destroyed. Advertisement

Netanyahu, in the meeting, praised Biden for his years of support for Israel.

"From a proud Jew Zionist to a proud Irish American Zionist, I want to thank you for 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the state of Israel," Netanyahu said. "And I look forward to discussing with you today and working with you in the months ahead on the great issues before us."

It was the first time the two leaders met face to face since Biden visited Israel shortly after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. The meeting also was Biden's first with a foreign leader since he dropped out of the presidential race and passed his campaign on to Vice President Kamala Harris.

White House national security communications adviser John Kirby, who was in the meeting, said Biden planned to pressure Netanyahu to accept a the cease-fire deal with Hamas.

"We feel that we've got to get this hostage deal in place so we can get a cease-fire also in place," Kirby said at a press briefing. "The president will be reaffirming for Prime Minister Netanyahu that he believes we need to get there, and we need to get there soon."

The two also discussed the conflict between Lebanon and Israel and countering Iran and its proxies, Kirby said.

Kirby said both leaders would later meet with American families of Israeli hostages.

Netanyahu faces growing discontent at home over his handling of the war with Hamas. Hostage families have repeatedly called for him to accept a deal that would ensure their loved ones return home.

Protests against his administration have risen since Oct. 7 and are now a daily occurrence. Top Israeli officials also slandered him in a letter to Congress saying he has prioritized his political survival over the survival of the hostages.

Harris, who has been more outspoken than Biden about the Palestinians Israeli forces have killed, also was scheduled to meet with Netanyahu later Thursday.

Netanyahu is scheduled to then meet with former President Donald Trump Friday at Mar-a-Lago.

The prime minister on Wednesday addressed a joint meeting of Congress, which Harris did not attend as she was at a previously scheduled campaign event.

Several Democratic lawmakers also did not attend Netanyahu's address as a sign of protest over his handling of the war.

Netanyahu in his address called pro-Palestinian protesters "Iran's useful idiots."

"Some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming, 'Gays for Gaza,'" Netanyahu said. "They might as well hold up signs saying, 'Chickens for KFC.' These protesters chant, 'From the river to the sea,' but many don't have a clue what river and what sea they're talking about."

When asked about Netanyahu's "useful idiots" remark on Thursday, Kirby said it's "not a phrase we would use."

Netanyahu has called on the United States to continue providing support for its campaign against Hamas.

"Israel will fight until we destroy Hamas' military capabilities and its role in Gaza and bring all our hostages home," he said. "That's what total victory means. And we will settle for nothing less."

Biden in May paused a shipment of unguided bombs to Israel saying he was concerned they could be used on civilians.

Congress in April passed a major foreign aid package, which included $26 billion to bolster Israel's military and provide humanitarian relief for people in Gaza.

About $4 billion of that went to replenishing Israel's missile defense systems, and over $9 billion was earmarked toward humanitarian aid in Gaza.