U.S. News
July 25, 2024 / 10:22 PM

Judge in Trump civil fraud case refuses to step aside

By Mark Moran
Pool Photo by Jeenah Moon/UPI
New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron is shown during an appearance by former President Donald Trump in the court room in week three of his civil fraud trial at State Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 18, 2023 in New York City. Engoron refused to recuse himself from the case Thursday. Pool Photo by Jeenah Moon/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- The judge in former President Donald Trump's civil $464 million fraud case has refused to recuse himself, he announced Thursday, denying that he had an improper conversation with a lawyer.

Trump called on Judge Arthur Engoron to recuse himself after NBC New York reported in May that lawyer Adam Bailey said he approached Engoron to offer advice about a legal issue in the Trump case.

Bailey later said he felt like he had important information to share that could have a bearing on the case, which is why he approached Engoron.

"I did not initiate, welcome, encourage, engage in or learn from, much less enjoy, Bailey's tirade," Engoron wrote in the Thursday order in which he refused to recuse himself. "I did not base any part of any of my rulings on it, as Bailey has outlandishly, mistakenly and defamatorily claimed."

He described Bailey as a "landlord-tenant lawyer" and the 90-second conversation they had as a "nothingburger."

"I would have forgotten all about it by now had Bailey not attempted to burnish his reputation as someone who could influence judges (which would be unethical, and possibly illegal, but of which Bailey nonetheless publicly boasts)," he said.

Engoron later ruled that Trump and co-defendants needed to raise $464 million because they inflated the value of assets over several years to get better terms on loans and insurance. The judgment applies largely to Trump himself and his various businesses.

The trial has concluded but Engoron continues to have jurisdiction over the case, and recently ruled that an independent monitor must continue overseeing the Trump Organization for at least three years.

