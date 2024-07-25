Trending
U.S. News
July 25, 2024 / 2:03 PM

Despite free-speech concerns, Trump calls for jailing anyone who burns American flag

By Doug Cunningham
Former President Donald Trump hugs and kisses the American flag as he concludes remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland in February 2020. On Thursday, Trump called for jailing people for one year for burning an American flag, despite the act being a free-speech action protected by the First Amendment. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
1 of 2 | Former President Donald Trump hugs and kisses the American flag as he concludes remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland in February 2020. On Thursday, Trump called for jailing people for one year for burning an American flag, despite the act being a free-speech action protected by the First Amendment. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- On Fox & Friends Thursday morning, Donald Trump called for jailing people for one year for burning an American flag, despite the act being a free-speech action protected by the First Amendment.

"You should get a one-year jail sentence if you do anything to desecrate the American flag," Trump said when asked about yesterday's protests in Washington, D.C., where the flag was burned.

During the Fox & Friends show Thursday, Trump added, "Now, people will say, 'Oh, it's unconstitutional.' Those are stupid people. Those are stupid people that say that."

In 1989, the Supreme Court said, in ruling 5-4 in the Texas vs. Johnson case, that burning the American flag is protected free expression under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The court held that Gregory Lee Johnson's Texas conviction for burning the flag during the 1984 Republican National Convention was "inconsistent with the First Amendment."

That Supreme Court ruling said, "The government may not prohibit the verbal or nonverbal expression of an idea merely because society finds the idea offensive or disagreeable, even where our flag is involved."

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris condemned the flag burning but did not call for jailing protesters who burn the flag.

"I condemn the burning of the American flag," Harris said in a statement. "That flag is a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America. It should never be desecrated in that way."

Protesters burned an American flag Wednesday in Washington, D.C., in protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he was speaking to a joint session of Congress.

In a 2022 post on his social media site, Trump called for the "termination" of U.S. rules and regulations, "even those found in the Constitution," while falsely claiming that tech companies and Democrats conspired to "throw the presidential election results" in 2020.

He later denied he wanted to terminate the Constitution.

Despite the constitutional freedom issue, Trump declared on Fox & Friends that, "We have to work in Congress to get a one-year jail sentence. When they're allowed to stomp on the flag and put lighter fluid on the flag and set it afire -- when you're allowed to do that, you get a one-year jail sentence and you'll never see it again."

Latest Headlines

California governor orders removal of homeless camps 'while providing support'
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
California governor orders removal of homeless camps 'while providing support'
July 25 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday issued an executive order directing state agencies to urgently remove homeless encampments while providing support and assistance to people living in them.
Former Uvalde officer pleads not guilty to school shooting charges
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Former Uvalde officer pleads not guilty to school shooting charges
July 25 (UPI) -- Former Uvalde, Texas, schools police officer Adrian Gonzales pleaded not guilty to 29 counts of abandoning and endangering a child in connection with the 2022 mass elementary school shooting there.
Forecasters watch low pressure off Africa coast for potential tropical activity
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Forecasters watch low pressure off Africa coast for potential tropical activity
AccuWeather meteorologists say if an area of low pressure survives the swath of dry air and dust in its path, there is the potential for development and the likelihood of a surge of tropical activity in August.
Meta Oversight Board urges updates to rules on non-consensual, deepfaked explicit images
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Meta Oversight Board urges updates to rules on non-consensual, deepfaked explicit images
July 25 (UPI) -- According to a report from Meta's independent Oversight Board Thursday, two non-consensual explicit AI images resembling pubic figures in the United States and India have been removed from Meta platforms.
California's Park Fire burns 45,000 acres in one day, evacuations ordered
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California's Park Fire burns 45,000 acres in one day, evacuations ordered
July 25 (UPI) -- California officials on Wednesday extended Park Fire evacuations into a second county as the wildfire quickly expanded to burn more than 45,000 acres in a day.
NORAD intercepts Chinese, Russian bombers near Alaska
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
NORAD intercepts Chinese, Russian bombers near Alaska
July 25 (UPI) -- U.S. and Canadian fighter jets intercepted Russian and Chinese bombers operating off the coast of Alaska, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said.
Southwest Airlines ditches open seating, will move to assigned seats
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Southwest Airlines ditches open seating, will move to assigned seats
July 25 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines' open seating for flights, a staple of the carrier since its inception, is going away after extensive research with passengers and an opportunity to increase revenue, the company said on Thursday.
U.S. economy grew at 2.8% rate in second quarter, higher than expected
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. economy grew at 2.8% rate in second quarter, higher than expected
July 25 (UPI) -- The American economy measured by gross domestic product grew by 2.8% in the second quarter of 2024, substantially stronger than the expected 2.1% growth. The resilient growth despite high interest rates.
Democrats set rules for virtual roll call as path to nominating presidential candidate emerges
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Democrats set rules for virtual roll call as path to nominating presidential candidate emerges
July 25 (UPI) -- The Democratic Party's presidential nomination is up in the air following President Joe Biden's announcement that he will not seek re-election.
Missouri high court blocks release of man with overturned murder conviction
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Missouri high court blocks release of man with overturned murder conviction
July 25 (UPI) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has blocked the release of Christopher Dunn who was exonerated earlier this week of a murder that has kept him behind bars for more than 33 years.
