July 25, 2024 / 1:31 AM

NORAD intercepts Chinese, Russian bombers near Alaska

By Darryl Coote
NORAD fighter jets intercepted a pair of TU-95 bombers, like the one pictured here, off the coast of Alaska on Wednesday. Two Chinese bombers were also intercepted. Yuri Kochetkov/EPA
July 25 (UPI) -- U.S. and Canadian fighter jets intercepted Russian and Chinese bombers operating off the coast of Alaska, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said.

The incident happened Wednesday, NORAD said in a statement, as tensions between Washington and both Moscow and Beijing climb.

NORAD said it detected, tracked and intercepted two Russian TU-95s and two Chinese H-6s in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone, which is a strip of international airspace near where sovereign airspace ends that is monitored for aircraft.

NORAD said the activity was not viewed as a threat and that it "will continue to monitor competitor activity near North America and meet presence with presence."

An unidentified U.S. defense official confirmed to CBS News that this was the first time that Russian and China jointly entered the Alaska ADIZ, and the first time that China has entered the airspace with its H-6 bombers.

The incident comes just days after the Kremlin's Defense Ministry said it intercepted two U.S. B-52N bombers near Russia's borders on Sunday.

In February, the United States intercepted four Russian military aircraft near Alaska.

Under the effects of climate change, the Arctic has become an area of growing importance due to it being home to huge reserves of natural resources as well as over national security concerns.

In early 2018, China declared itself a near Arctic state, and the United States has for years been adjusting its Arctic policy over Russia's and China's growing encroachment in the region.

