July 25, 2024 / 3:44 AM

Missouri high court blocks release of man with overturned murder conviction

By Darryl Coote
Christopher Dunn was set to be released Wednesday after spending 33 years in prison when the Missouri High Court ruled in favor of him continuing to be detained. Photo courtesy of Missouri Department of Corrections/Website
July 25 (UPI) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has blocked the release of Christopher Dunn who was exonerated earlier this week of a murder that has kept him behind bars for more than 33 years.

The Midwest Innocence Project, which is representing Dunn, announced the development, stating the stay from the state's Supreme Court came down less than an hour before their client's 6 p.m. scheduled release on Wednesday.

"Tragically, Chris will remain in custody at the South Central Correctional Facility as his team continues to work to secure his release," the nonprofit organization said in a statement.

Missouri's high court also requested additional briefings on the matter.

St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Jason Sengheiser on Monday ruled that Dunn, 52, was unlawfully convicted of first-degree murder for the 1990 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ricco Rogers, for which he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Dunn has maintained his innocence, arguing his was on the phone with a friend who had recently given birth and watching television when the murder occurred.

According to the Midwest Innocence Project, his conviction was largely based on the testimony of two boys who later recanted.

Sengheiser ruled Monday that without the testimonies there was no evidence to support his conviction. He also ruled that Dunn's attorneys made "a clear and convincing showing of 'actual innocence.'"

The ruling was swiftly met with opposition from the state's Republican attorney general, Andrew Bailey, who appealed and directed the Department of Corrections to not release Dunn.

On Wednesday, Sengheiser ordered Dunn to be released by 6 p.m. or the warden would be required to appear before the court.

Then the state's high court issued its stay at Bailey's request.

