Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 24, 2024 / 12:26 AM

Trump campaign files FEC complaint to block transfer of Biden funds to Harris

By Sheri Walsh
The Trump campaign on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission accusing Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign of “a brazen money grab” for taking money that was raised for President Joe Biden’s re-election bid. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 2 | The Trump campaign on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission accusing Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign of “a brazen money grab” for taking money that was raised for President Joe Biden’s re-election bid. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The Trump campaign on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, accusing Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign of "a brazen money grab" for taking funds that were raised for President Joe Biden's re-election bid.

"Kamala Harris is seeking to perpetrate a $91.5 million heist of Joe Biden's leftover campaign cash -- a brazen money grab that would constitute the single largest excessive contribution and biggest violation in the history of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, as amended," the complaint states.

Advertisement

The FEC complaint comes after Biden announced he would withdraw from the presidential race on Sunday, and his campaign account changed its name to "Harris for President" on Monday.

The complaint, first reported by The New York Times, argues moving the money intended for the Biden campaign over to Harris is a form of fraud and should be blocked. Instead, the Trump campaign is demanding Biden be forced to refund contributions.

Related

The Harris campaign "is in the process of committing the largest campaign finance violation in American history and she is using the commission's own forms to do it," Trump campaign counsel David Warrington wrote in the complaint, which also calls for a criminal investigation.

Advertisement

"The commission must not and cannot sit idly by while one candidate takes nearly one hundred million dollars from the authorized committee of another, in violation of the Act and the will of the donors who gave the money in the first place," the complaint states.

Since launching Monday, the Harris campaign broke fundraising records with more than $80 million in its first 24 hours.

Harris campaign spokesperson Charles Lutvak said Tuesday the FEC complaint is baseless as he pointed to Harris' early fundraising haul.

"Team Harris will continue to build on our more than 250 coordinated offices and more than 1,300 coordinated staffers across the battleground states -- just like we built on the $240 million cash on hand that we had at launch this week, raising $100 million in our first 36 hours and signing up 58,000 volunteers," Lutvak said in a statement.

Shortly after Biden announced Sunday he would withdraw from the race for president, Trump argued in a post on Truth Social that the Republican Party also should be "reimbursed for fraud."

"So, we are forced to spend time and money on fighting Crooked Joe Biden, he polls badly after having a terrible debate, and quits the race. Now we have to start all over again," Trump wrote.

Advertisement

"Shouldn't the Republican Party be reimbursed for fraud in that everybody around Joe, including his doctors and the fake news media, knew he was not capable of running for, or being, president," Trump added. "Just askin'?"

Latest Headlines

Black Lives Matters demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Black Lives Matters demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
July 23 (UPI) -- Black Lives Matter is demanding the Democratic National Committee host a virtual snap primary before its convention in August, as the group blasted the "undemocratic process" that "anointed" Kamala Harris.
N.J. man gets 40 years for violent crime spree targeting Jewish men
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
N.J. man gets 40 years for violent crime spree targeting Jewish men
July 23 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man who admitted to injuring five people during a violent crime spree targeting Orthodox Jews in 2022 was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in prison.
U.S. recovers cash, artwork in $85M 1MDB civil forfeiture
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. recovers cash, artwork in $85M 1MDB civil forfeiture
July 23 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice recovered nearly $85 million in cash and artwork allegedly paid for with money embezzled from 1MalaysiaDevelopment Berhad.
Steve Bannon's 'We Build the Wall' fundraising trial set for December
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Steve Bannon's 'We Build the Wall' fundraising trial set for December
July 23 (UPI) -- Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon will stand trial in December for allegedly defrauding donors in the 2018 online crowdfunding campaign called "We Build the Wall."
Investigators say communications breakdown enabled Maine mass shooting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Investigators say communications breakdown enabled Maine mass shooting
July 23 (UPI) -- A military investigation team determined communication failures enabled Robert Card to commit the worst mass shooting in Maine's history on Oct. 25.
Calls for boycotts, threats of arrests precede Netanyahu's controversial speech to Congress
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Calls for boycotts, threats of arrests precede Netanyahu's controversial speech to Congress
July 23 (UPI) -- Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin will preside over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's joint address to Congress on Wednesday as he faces calls to boycott the speech.
Trump says he is ready for multiple debates with Harris
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump says he is ready for multiple debates with Harris
July 23 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he's willing to debate the new presumptive Democratic party candidate for president in more than one debate.
FCC unveils new app to test accuracy of a provider's broadband coverage
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FCC unveils new app to test accuracy of a provider's broadband coverage
July 23 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission revealed the launch of a new app which allows U.S. consumers to test their mobile broadband speed in order to gauge the accuracy of a provider's mobile coverage range.
Mixed 2nd-quarter report prompts Tesla stock slide
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Mixed 2nd-quarter report prompts Tesla stock slide
July 23 (UPI) -- Tesla reported more revenue than anticipated for the second quarter of 2024 at $25.5 billion thanks to $3 billion in energy division earnings. Earnings per share were lower than expected, though.
Federal judge strikes down Ohio law that limits disabled voters with absentee ballots
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Federal judge strikes down Ohio law that limits disabled voters with absentee ballots
July 23 (UPI) -- A federal court in Ohio struck down part of a state law that puts limits on who may assist a disabled voter with casting an absentee ballot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
Black Lives Matters demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
Black Lives Matters demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
With COVID behind him, Biden returns to D.C. to prep for crucial Oval Office speech
With COVID behind him, Biden returns to D.C. to prep for crucial Oval Office speech
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement