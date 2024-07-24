Trending
July 24, 2024 / 3:26 PM

While attending conference, Texas high school coach, 28, killed by random shot

By Doug Cunningham
Texas high school coach Ayden Rose Burt was killed early Tuesday morning by a random bullet from a passing vehicle while sitting in a bar at a convention in San Antonio. Photo courtesy Texas High School Coaches Association
July 24 (UPI) -- Ayden Burt, a 28-year-old Texas high school coach, was randomly shot and killed in a rooftop bar while attending a San Antonio conference just after midnight Tuesday.

Burt was shot in the back at the Smoke Skybar on Crockett Street while sitting at a table and was not involved in any altercation. The bullet was fired from a passing vehicle.

According to a preliminary police report, Burt was sitting on the patio with her back to the highway when a gunshot was heard. She was hit in the right rear shoulder.

Coach Rob Murphy posted on X, "Prayers for Ayden Burt's family and community. She was sitting right next to me laughing and talking and the next bleeding in my lap. My coaches did everything they could performing CPR etc to save her life. She was excited about the upcoming year. Traumatizing."

Burt coached at Jasper Independent School District.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of one of our staff members, Ayden Burt," Jasper School Superintendent John Seybold said in a statement. "We ask for prayers of comfort for her family, as well as her extended family, the students and staff of Jasper ISD."

The school district statement said ongoing support will be available for students and staff.

Burt was with the school district since 2019, teaching English at Jasper High School and the junior high in addition to serving as a Cheer Sponsor and coach.

According to a statement from the THSCA Coaches School and Convention, "Burt was sitting on the rooftop patio with her back to Interstate 37 when a bullet struck her in the back. She was transported to the hospital but died from her injuries. She was 28 years old."

While the shooting remains under investigation, no suspects have yet been located. The shooter's motive is unknown.

San Antonio Police have asked for the public's help in the case.

