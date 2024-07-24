Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 24, 2024 / 9:36 AM

New Zealand report documents widespread abuse in state care institutions

By Clyde Hughes
New Zealand released a report on abuse and care facilities for children and adults on Wednesday. File Photo by Mark Evans/EPA-EFE
New Zealand released a report on abuse and care facilities for children and adults on Wednesday. File Photo by Mark Evans/EPA-EFE

July 24 (UPI) -- A report released Wednesday by an independent New Zealand commission said that many who received care in its state-run and faith-based institutions suffered "widespread" abuse at the hands of staff from the 1950s to 2019.

The New Zealand Royal Commission report, which was sparked by an earlier investigation of how institutional care abused children, sought to look at a wider range of victims. Officials called the report's findings a "national disgrace," involving the abuse of children, young adults and the elderly.

Advertisement

The report estimated that about 200,000 of the 655,000 children, young people and adults in state and faith-based care were abused over the time of the report and even more were neglected. The commission said the true number will never be known because of lost and destroyed records and incidents where no records were created.

"These gross violations occurred at the same time as Aotearoa New Zealand was promoting itself, internationally and domestically, as a bastion of human rights and as a safe, fair country in which to grow up as a child in a loving family, " said the report, which has 16 volumes over 2,944 pages.

Advertisement

Some on the commission called for a "total system overall." Judge Coral Shaw, who chaired the investigation, said the abuses described in the report must never happen again.

"The people who were taken into care were babies, they were young children, they were young people and they were adults who needed care," Shaw said, according to The Guardian. "They were taken under the guise of being supported and protected but instead they were abused and harmed."

A formal national apology was part of some 95 redress recommendations and another 138 additional changes. Another recommendation was to create a Care Safe Agency to funnel reports of abuse.

Read More

Latest Headlines

CrowdStrike: Global IT outage was due to an 'undetected error' in update
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CrowdStrike: Global IT outage was due to an 'undetected error' in update
July 24 (UPI) -- CrowdStrike said Wednesday the worldwide IT outage impacting air travel, 911 services, television and public infrastructure was caused by an undetected error in a Rapid Response Content Falcon update.
Kamala Harris to speak at convention of historically Black sorority in Indiana
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kamala Harris to speak at convention of historically Black sorority in Indiana
July 24 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Indianapolis on Wednesday to speak to the national convention of Zeta Phi Beta sorority as she continues to wrap up previously scheduled events on her now presidential campaign
U.S. unleashes more sanctions targeting Mexican drug cartels over fentanyl trafficking
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. unleashes more sanctions targeting Mexican drug cartels over fentanyl trafficking
July 24 (UPI) -- The United States blacklists two members of a Mexican drug cartel and two companies, as the Biden administration continues to target transnational criminal organization behind the trafficking of fentanyl.
Officials: Damage to Yellowstone Park from hydrothermal explosion being assessed
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Officials: Damage to Yellowstone Park from hydrothermal explosion being assessed
July 24 (UPI) -- Officials of Yellowstone National Park are assessing the damage caused by a hydrothermal explosion that sent visitors running and forced a section of the park to close.
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
July 22 (UPI) -- One of the nation's largest teachers union filed a lawsuit Monday against Missouri's student loan servicing company, accusing it of profiting off of its mismanagement of millions of student loan accounts.
Trump campaign files FEC complaint to block transfer of Biden funds to Harris
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump campaign files FEC complaint to block transfer of Biden funds to Harris
July 23 (UPI) -- The Trump campaign on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, accusing Kamala Harris' presidential campaign of "a brazen money grab" for transferring funds from Joe Biden's re-election coffers.
Black Lives Matter demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Black Lives Matter demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
July 23 (UPI) -- Black Lives Matter is demanding the Democratic National Committee host a virtual snap primary before its convention in August, as the group blasted the "undemocratic process" that "anointed" Kamala Harris.
N.J. man gets 40 years for violent crime spree targeting Jewish men
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.J. man gets 40 years for violent crime spree targeting Jewish men
July 23 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man who admitted to injuring five people during a violent crime spree targeting Orthodox Jews in 2022 was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in prison.
U.S. recovers cash, artwork in $85M 1MDB civil forfeiture
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. recovers cash, artwork in $85M 1MDB civil forfeiture
July 23 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice recovered nearly $85 million in cash and artwork allegedly paid for with money embezzled from 1MalaysiaDevelopment Berhad.
Steve Bannon's 'We Build the Wall' fundraising trial set for December
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Steve Bannon's 'We Build the Wall' fundraising trial set for December
July 23 (UPI) -- Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon will stand trial in December for allegedly defrauding donors in the 2018 online crowdfunding campaign called "We Build the Wall."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Black Lives Matter demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
Black Lives Matter demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
Trump campaign files FEC complaint to block transfer of Biden funds to Harris
Trump campaign files FEC complaint to block transfer of Biden funds to Harris
Officials: Damage to Yellowstone Park from hydrothermal explosion being assessed
Officials: Damage to Yellowstone Park from hydrothermal explosion being assessed
FCC unveils new app to test accuracy of a provider's broadband coverage
FCC unveils new app to test accuracy of a provider's broadband coverage
Earth in 'uncharted territory' after possibly hottest day ever recorded
Earth in 'uncharted territory' after possibly hottest day ever recorded
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement