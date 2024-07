Vice President Kamala Harris attends an event on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. She travels to Indiana for a speech on Wednesday. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Indianapolis on Wednesday to speak to the national convention of Zeta Phi Beta sorority as she continues to wrap up previously scheduled events on her now presidential campaign trail. In a previously planned trip, Harris will address some 6,000 members of the historically Black sorority at the Indiana Convention Center during its biannual conference. Advertisement

Harris is in her first full week of campaigning as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president after President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he would not seek re-election.

"To have the honor of being visited by the sitting vice president of the United States is a great honor for our organization," Stacie Grant, international president and CEO of Zeta Phi Beta told WXIN-TV. "It is a first for us and we are thrilled."

Harris, a graduate of HBCU Howard University in Washington, is a member of another Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. It marks an opportunity for Harris to galvanize support among a key Democratic demographic group in Black women.

"We are so excited to have her come but I'm a little nervous," Kansas City convention attendee Daphne Caldwell told WISH-TV. "It feels like women are going to be empowered. We can't wait to hear all the policies she has for us. And not just for women but for everyone in the whole country."

Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance will also be in Indiana, but he will unlikely cross paths with Harris. Vance is scheduled to speak in Fort Wayne at a Republican fundraiser.