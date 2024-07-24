Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 24, 2024 / 4:30 PM

Biden to deliver remarks Wednesday night on decision to end re-election bid

By Chris Benson
US President Joe Biden addresses the nation on July 14 from the Oval Office of the White House following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI
1 of 2 | US President Joe Biden addresses the nation on July 14 from the Oval Office of the White House following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday night will sit down in a prime time speech to address the country after his historic decision to forgo a second term and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.

The outgoing president, with roughly six months left in office, is set to give his remarks at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday from the White House Oval Office about his decision to withdraw from the presidential race and the possibility of serving another four years.

Advertisement

Biden posted on social media Tuesday that his speech to the nation will focus on "what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people" since bowing out of the race on Sunday.

It will be Biden's fourth speech from the historic West Wing office and second address in 10 days since the July 13 attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Penn.

Related

In addition to giving a detailed explanation for his exit, Biden will talk about the work ahead in the remaining months of his presidential term.

The president returned Tuesday to the White House ahead of his Oval Office address as he continued to recover from COVID-19.

Advertisement

Biden, 81, has been self-isolating since last Wednesday at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., after testing positive for the virus following a campaign event in Las Vegas and a rushed trip back to the east coast.

He took ill as pressure mounted for him to end his campaign following his dismal debate performance last month against Trump, which raised concerns over his health and mental capacity.

On Sunday, while recuperating, Biden announced that he would not seek re-election before endorsing Harris to take his place at the top of the ticket.

When questioned by a reporter Tuesday on what viewers should expect during his address, as he disembarked Air Force One, Biden responded: "Watch and listen."

Latest Headlines

In joint session of Congress, Israel's Netanyahu warns of Iran-sponsored global terrorism
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
In joint session of Congress, Israel's Netanyahu warns of Iran-sponsored global terrorism
July 24 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of Iran's support for global terrorism and its hatred of the United States while addressing a joint session of Congress Wednesday afternoon.
Michigan to no longer allow 'gay panic,' 'trans panic' legal defenses in murder cases
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Michigan to no longer allow 'gay panic,' 'trans panic' legal defenses in murder cases
July 24 (UPI) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday signed a bill banning the "gay panic" or "trans panic" legal defenses.
While attending conference, Texas high school coach, 28, killed by random shot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
While attending conference, Texas high school coach, 28, killed by random shot
July 24 (UPI) -- Ayden Burt, a 28-year-old Texas high school coach, was randomly shot and killed in a rooftop bar while attending a San Antonio conference just after midnight Tuesday.
No 'clear picture' of motive for would-be Trump assassin, FBI director says at congressional hearing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
No 'clear picture' of motive for would-be Trump assassin, FBI director says at congressional hearing
July 24 (UPI) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday was on Capitol Hill to provide lawmakers testimony and reveal new details at a Congressional hearing on the recent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.
Treasury sanctions target those helping North Korea with missile, space tech
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Treasury sanctions target those helping North Korea with missile, space tech
July 24 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department announced sanctions against six individuals and five entities connected to China for its involvement in the procurement of items to bolster North Korea's ballistic missile, space programs.
March For Our Lives backs Kamala Harris for president in first-ever political endorsement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
March For Our Lives backs Kamala Harris for president in first-ever political endorsement
July 24 (UPI) -- March For Our Lives on Wednesday backed Kamala Harris' bid for president in its first-ever political endorsement.
CrowdStrike: Global IT outage was due to an 'undetected error' in update
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
CrowdStrike: Global IT outage was due to an 'undetected error' in update
July 24 (UPI) -- CrowdStrike said Wednesday the worldwide IT outage impacting air travel, 911 services, television and public infrastructure was caused by an undetected error in a Rapid Response Content Falcon update.
Kamala Harris to speak at convention of historically Black sorority in Indiana
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Kamala Harris to speak at convention of historically Black sorority in Indiana
July 24 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Indianapolis on Wednesday to speak to the national convention of Zeta Phi Beta sorority as she continues to wrap up previously scheduled events on her now presidential campaign
U.S. unleashes more sanctions targeting Mexican drug cartels over fentanyl trafficking
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. unleashes more sanctions targeting Mexican drug cartels over fentanyl trafficking
July 24 (UPI) -- The United States blacklists two members of a Mexican drug cartel and two companies, as the Biden administration continues to target transnational criminal organization behind the trafficking of fentanyl.
Officials: Damage to Yellowstone Park from hydrothermal explosion being assessed
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Officials: Damage to Yellowstone Park from hydrothermal explosion being assessed
July 24 (UPI) -- Officials of Yellowstone National Park are assessing the damage caused by a hydrothermal explosion that sent visitors running and forced a section of the park to close.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Black Lives Matter demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
Black Lives Matter demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'
Trump campaign files FEC complaint to block transfer of Biden funds to Harris
Trump campaign files FEC complaint to block transfer of Biden funds to Harris
FCC unveils new app to test accuracy of a provider's broadband coverage
FCC unveils new app to test accuracy of a provider's broadband coverage
Officials: Damage to Yellowstone Park from hydrothermal explosion being assessed
Officials: Damage to Yellowstone Park from hydrothermal explosion being assessed
Trump says he is ready for multiple debates with Harris
Trump says he is ready for multiple debates with Harris
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement