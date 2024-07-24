Biden to deliver remarks Wednesday night on decision to end re-election bid

1 of 2 | US President Joe Biden addresses the nation on July 14 from the Oval Office of the White House following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Biden posted on social media Tuesday that his speech to the nation will focus on "what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people" since bowing out of the race on Sunday.

It will be Biden's fourth speech from the historic West Wing office and second address in 10 days since the July 13 attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Penn.

In addition to giving a detailed explanation for his exit, Biden will talk about the work ahead in the remaining months of his presidential term.

The president returned Tuesday to the White House ahead of his Oval Office address as he continued to recover from COVID-19.

Biden, 81, has been self-isolating since last Wednesday at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., after testing positive for the virus following a campaign event in Las Vegas and a rushed trip back to the east coast.

He took ill as pressure mounted for him to end his campaign following his dismal debate performance last month against Trump, which raised concerns over his health and mental capacity.

On Sunday, while recuperating, Biden announced that he would not seek re-election before endorsing Harris to take his place at the top of the ticket.

When questioned by a reporter Tuesday on what viewers should expect during his address, as he disembarked Air Force One, Biden responded: "Watch and listen."