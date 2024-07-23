Trending
U.S. News
July 23, 2024 / 6:10 PM

Trump says he is ready for multiple debates with Harris

By Mike Heuer
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds his fist up after speaking at his first joint rally with Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., earlier this week. On Tuesday, Trump said he's ready to debate Vice President Kamala Harris more than once. Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE
July 23 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he's willing to debate the new presumptive Democratic party candidate for president in more than one debate.

Two days after President Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy following a disastrous debate performance against Trump during the June 27 debate, Vice President Kamala Harris secured enough delegates to become the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee.

A candidate needs 1,976 delegates to secure the Democratic Party's nomination for president, which Harris already has surpassed.

Trump said he will debate Harris during the debate scheduled Sept. 10 and is willing to participate in more than one debate against Harris.

Trump spoke with reporters during a press call Tuesday and said he hasn't agreed to anything regarding debates with Harris.

"I agreed to debate with Joe Biden," Trump said. "But I want to debate her."

He said Harris and Biden have the same policies and it's "important for a presidential race" to debate those policies, as well as his.

"If you're the Democrat nominee or the Republican nominee, you really have an obligation to debate," Trump told reporters.

Trump accepted the Republican party's nomination for president Thursday night.

Harris is expected to accept the Democratic Party's nomination during its national convention in Chicago Aug. 19-22.

Harris made her first campaign appearance Tuesday afternoon in Milwaukee and said she would focus on making the middle class stronger if elected president.

Trump has said he wants to secure the border, restore law and order and make the world safer than what he says it has been under Biden.

Latest Headlines

Calls for boycotts, threats of arrests precede Netanyahu's controversial speech to Congress
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Calls for boycotts, threats of arrests precede Netanyahu's controversial speech to Congress
July 23 (UPI) -- Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin will preside over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's joint address to Congress on Wednesday as he faces calls to boycott the speech.
FCC unveils new app to test accuracy of a provider's broadband coverage
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FCC unveils new app to test accuracy of a provider's broadband coverage
July 23 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission revealed the launch of a new app which allows U.S. consumers to test their mobile broadband speed in order to gauge the accuracy of a provider's mobile coverage range.
Mixed 2nd-quarter report prompts Tesla stock slide
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mixed 2nd-quarter report prompts Tesla stock slide
July 23 (UPI) -- Tesla reported more revenue than anticipated for the second quarter of 2024 at $25.5 billion thanks to $3 billion in energy division earnings. Earnings per share were lower than expected, though.
Federal judge strikes down Ohio law that limits disabled voters with absentee ballots
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal judge strikes down Ohio law that limits disabled voters with absentee ballots
July 23 (UPI) -- A federal court in Ohio struck down part of a state law that puts limits on who may assist a disabled voter with casting an absentee ballot.
Bob Menendez to resign his Senate seat effective Aug. 20, sources say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bob Menendez to resign his Senate seat effective Aug. 20, sources say
July 23 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., announced his intention to resign his elected position after being convicted of corruption-related federal charges last week.
With COVID behind him, Biden returns to D.C. to prep for crucial Oval Office speech
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
With COVID behind him, Biden returns to D.C. to prep for crucial Oval Office speech
July 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden returned Tuesday afternoon to the White House ahead of his address to the nation the next day as he continues to recover from COVID-19 after announcing the end of his bid for re-election.
In her 1st campaign rally, Harris says building middle class to be her 'defining goal'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
In her 1st campaign rally, Harris says building middle class to be her 'defining goal'
July 23 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said building up the nation's middle class will be her defining goal if elected president during her first campaign event as the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee.
Biden to visit LBJ Library in Texas for 60th anniversary of Civil Rights Act
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to visit LBJ Library in Texas for 60th anniversary of Civil Rights Act
July 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Texas next week to visit the LBJ residential Library to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the White House said Tuesday.
Delta must take care of its customers, Transportation's Buttigieg says as probe announced
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Delta must take care of its customers, Transportation's Buttigieg says as probe announced
July 23 (UPI) -- The Transportation Department announced it was launching an investigation over flight disruptions by Delta Air Lines after a global IT outage forced the airline to cancel a significant number of flight across the U.S.
Secret Service director resigns; House launches task force on Trump shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Secret Service director resigns; House launches task force on Trump shooting
July 23 (UPI) -- Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned Tuesday as a bipartisan House Task Force was announced to seek answers regarding the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
