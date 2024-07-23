Trump says he is ready for multiple debates with Harris

1 of 2 | Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds his fist up after speaking at his first joint rally with Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., earlier this week. On Tuesday, Trump said he's ready to debate Vice President Kamala Harris more than once. Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE

July 23 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he's willing to debate the new presumptive Democratic party candidate for president in more than one debate. Two days after President Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy following a disastrous debate performance against Trump during the June 27 debate, Vice President Kamala Harris secured enough delegates to become the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee. Advertisement

A candidate needs 1,976 delegates to secure the Democratic Party's nomination for president, which Harris already has surpassed.

Trump said he will debate Harris during the debate scheduled Sept. 10 and is willing to participate in more than one debate against Harris.

Trump spoke with reporters during a press call Tuesday and said he hasn't agreed to anything regarding debates with Harris.

"I agreed to debate with Joe Biden," Trump said. "But I want to debate her."

He said Harris and Biden have the same policies and it's "important for a presidential race" to debate those policies, as well as his.

"If you're the Democrat nominee or the Republican nominee, you really have an obligation to debate," Trump told reporters.

Trump accepted the Republican party's nomination for president Thursday night.

Harris is expected to accept the Democratic Party's nomination during its national convention in Chicago Aug. 19-22.

Harris made her first campaign appearance Tuesday afternoon in Milwaukee and said she would focus on making the middle class stronger if elected president.

Trump has said he wants to secure the border, restore law and order and make the world safer than what he says it has been under Biden.