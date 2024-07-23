Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 23, 2024 / 8:22 AM

White House to host summit on monitoring, reducing 'super pollutants'

By Clyde Hughes
The White House on Tuesday will hold a summit to discuss efforts to track and reduce so-called "super pollutants" linked to causes for climate change. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
The White House on Tuesday will hold a summit to discuss efforts to track and reduce so-called "super pollutants" linked to causes for climate change. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday announced efforts to track and reduce emissions so-called "super pollutants" that contribute to climate change.

The Biden administration said it would host a Tuesday White House Super Pollutant Summit to bring government officials together with environmental organizations, companies and others with the hope it will help different entities focus on tackling such gases as methane, hydrofluorocarbons, or HFC, and nitrous oxide, or N2O.

Advertisement

"Slashing emissions of these super-pollutants is the fastest way to tackle climate change and a critical component to reducing carbon dioxide -- while creating good-paying clean energy jobs, preventing hundreds of thousands of deaths annually due to respiratory illnesses and boosting food security," the administration said in a statement.

The administration also announced that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has signed an agreement with United Airlines to help monitor climate pollutants.

Related

The project will use commercial aircraft to monitor pollutants such as carbon dioxide, methane, carbon monoxide and water vapor to "improve understanding of greenhouse gas emissions."

The State Department and NASA have committed to deploy 10 state-of-the-art monitoring systems to U.S. embassies to measure ozone and its precursors.

Advertisement

Tuesday's summit will also address a new public-private effort to use satellites to help detect methane "super-emitters."

The summit will also highlight industry leadership in reducing nitrous oxide emissions, and new initiatives to reduce domestic and global methane emissions.

"The World Bank announced that, with $10 million in U.S. funding, they are advancing the work of mainstreaming methane into their global development programming with a first batch of 15 country-led programs focused on reducing 10 million tons of methane from the livestock, rice, waste and sanitation sectors and benefiting over 100 million people," the administration said.

Latest Headlines

Ex-Philadelphia cop sentenced for fatally shooting 12-year-old in 2022
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ex-Philadelphia cop sentenced for fatally shooting 12-year-old in 2022
July 23 (UPI) -- A former Philadelphia police officer who pleaded guilty in the spring to fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in 2022 was sentenced to prison on Monday.
Biden to return to White House on Tuesday after COVID-19 diagnosis
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to return to White House on Tuesday after COVID-19 diagnosis
July 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to return to the White House on Tuesday afternoon as he continues to recover from COVID-19 and after announcing he was ending his bid for re-election.
Kamala Harris 'proud' to have secured delegate support for presidential nomination
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Kamala Harris 'proud' to have secured delegate support for presidential nomination
July 23 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday night that she had secured commitments from enough delegates to win the Democratic Party's nomination for president.
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
July 23 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump filed an appeal Monday against his $454 million New York civil fraud judgment on the grounds that it was excessive and unconstitutional.
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
July 22 (UPI) -- One of the nation's largest teachers union filed a lawsuit Monday against Missouri's student loan servicing company, accusing it of profiting off of its mismanagement of millions of student loan accounts.
U.S. sentences Nigerian national for international scheme to defraud elderly victims
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. sentences Nigerian national for international scheme to defraud elderly victims
July 22 (UPI) -- The United States has sentenced a Nigerian national to more than seven years in federal prison for his role in an international inheritance scheme that defrauded hundreds of elderly victims.
Kentucky man charged with hate crime for pulling gun on Palestinian American
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Kentucky man charged with hate crime for pulling gun on Palestinian American
July 22 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man was arrested and charged Monday with a federal hate crime for pulling a loaded gun on a Palestinian American at a restaurant in March.
Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs
July 22 (UPI) -- New U.S. rules, set to take effect Aug. 1, will tighten the leash on how dogs are transported into the United States as military families stationed overseas scramble to make other arrangements.
Christopher Dunn ordered freed after 33-year murder conviction overturned
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Christopher Dunn ordered freed after 33-year murder conviction overturned
July 22 (UPI) -- A St. Louis judge on Monday ordered the release of Christopher Dunn, held 33 years in a Missouri prison for first-degree murder he did not commit.
Secret Service director testifies on Trump shooting, ignites bipartisan calls for her resignation
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Secret Service director testifies on Trump shooting, ignites bipartisan calls for her resignation
July 22 (UPI) -- Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle provided few answers Monday during a House Oversight hearing on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump as Republicans and Democrats called on her to resign.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Overturning Chevron shifts regulatory power, experts say
Overturning Chevron shifts regulatory power, experts say
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
Secret Service director testifies on Trump shooting, ignites bipartisan calls for her resignation
Secret Service director testifies on Trump shooting, ignites bipartisan calls for her resignation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement