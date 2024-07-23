Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 23, 2024 / 6:18 PM

Calls for boycotts, threats of arrests precede Netanyahu's controversial speech to Congress

By Sheri Walsh
Members of Jewish Voice for Peace hold a pro-Palestinian demonstration one day before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint session of Congress in the Cannon House Office Building at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 7 | Members of Jewish Voice for Peace hold a pro-Palestinian demonstration one day before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint session of Congress in the Cannon House Office Building at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin will preside over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's joint address to Congress on Wednesday as he faces calls to boycott the speech.

The Maryland office of Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, urged the Maryland senator to boycott what the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization referred to as Netanyahu's "war criminal" address to Congress.

Advertisement

"It is deeply troubling that Sen. Cardin would choose to lend legitimacy and support to a war criminal who is responsible for egregious violations of human rights and international law," said CAIR's Maryland Director Zainab Chaudhry.

"Instead of providing a respectable platform to a war criminal engaged in the wholesale slaughter of possibly more than 186,000 civilians, Sen. Cardin and members of Congress must set an example, stand on principle and boycott Netanyahu's address," Chaudhry added.

Advertisement

Netanyahu arrived Monday in Washington, D.C., where he will hold meetings with the Biden administration and will address the joint session of the House and Senate on Wednesday, as he seeks bipartisan support for Israel just days after President Joe Biden announced he would end his re-election bid.

While it is the vice president who typically presides over joint addresses, Vice President Kamala Harris said she will not preside over Netanyahu's address Wednesday due to a campaign event in Indianapolis. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., who is the President pro temper of the Senate, has refused to preside over the address and plans to boycott the speech.

Cardin, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and is an orthodox Jew, has been a vocal advocate for Israel since Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attack and Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

"It is critical for the international community to remain focused on who perpetrated the Oct. 7th massacre -- Hamas," Cardin said in a committee report, released in May.

"Israel has a right to target Hamas leadership in Gaza, but there is a right way to pursue that goal," Cardin added. "Going into Rafah without a credible plan to deal with the humanitarian situation is not the right way. Any operation must take all measures to protect civilian lives."

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Hamas, Fatah and 12 other Palestinian factions signed a Chinese-brokered unification pact "ending division and strengthening Palestinian unity" following two days of negotiations, according to China's foreign ministry.

As Netanyahu addresses the joint Congress on Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson has warned lawmakers that there will be a "zero-tolerance" policy for anyone who disrupts the speech and that law enforcement "will remove ... offending visitors from the gallery and subject them to arrest."

On Tuesday, hundreds of members of the group Jewish Voice for Peace were arrested during a demonstration inside the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C., according to the group.

"Arrests are beginning as over 400 American Jews refuse to leave Congress, but we won't leave until our government stops arming Israel and ends the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza!" the group wrote Tuesday in a post on X.

Advertisement

Many lawmakers, including Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are planning to boycott Netanyahu's address Wednesday over Israel's war in Gaza.

"It is a dark day in U.S. history when an authoritarian with warrant requests from the International Criminal Court is allowed to address a joint session of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez wrote Tuesday in a post on X. "I will be boycotting his address."

Following his joint address and meetings in Washington, D.C., Netanyahu will travel to Florida to meet with former President Donald Trump on Friday at Mar-a-Lago. The last time he met with Trump was at the White House in September 2020 to sign the Abraham Accords.

"Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach," Trump wrote Tuesday in a post on Truth Social.

"During my first term, we had peace and stability in the region, even signing the historic Abraham Accords -- and we will have it again."

Netanyahu will be the second world leader to meet with Trump in recent weeks. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán visited the former president at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month. Trump also spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week to discuss ending Ukraine's ongoing wear with Russia.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump says he is ready for multiple debates with Harris
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Trump says he is ready for multiple debates with Harris
July 23 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he's willing to debate the new presumptive Democratic party candidate for president in more than one debate.
FCC unveils new app to test accuracy of a provider's broadband coverage
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FCC unveils new app to test accuracy of a provider's broadband coverage
July 23 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission revealed the launch of a new app which allows U.S. consumers to test their mobile broadband speed in order to gauge the accuracy of a provider's mobile coverage range.
Mixed 2nd-quarter report prompts Tesla stock slide
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mixed 2nd-quarter report prompts Tesla stock slide
July 23 (UPI) -- Tesla reported more revenue than anticipated for the second quarter of 2024 at $25.5 billion thanks to $3 billion in energy division earnings. Earnings per share were lower than expected, though.
Federal judge strikes down Ohio law that limits disabled voters with absentee ballots
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge strikes down Ohio law that limits disabled voters with absentee ballots
July 23 (UPI) -- A federal court in Ohio struck down part of a state law that puts limits on who may assist a disabled voter with casting an absentee ballot.
Bob Menendez to resign his Senate seat effective Aug. 20, sources say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bob Menendez to resign his Senate seat effective Aug. 20, sources say
July 23 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., announced his intention to resign his elected position after being convicted of corruption-related federal charges last week.
With COVID behind him, Biden returns to D.C. to prep for crucial Oval Office speech
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
With COVID behind him, Biden returns to D.C. to prep for crucial Oval Office speech
July 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden returned Tuesday afternoon to the White House ahead of his address to the nation the next day as he continues to recover from COVID-19 after announcing the end of his bid for re-election.
In her 1st campaign rally, Harris says building middle class to be her 'defining goal'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
In her 1st campaign rally, Harris says building middle class to be her 'defining goal'
July 23 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said building up the nation's middle class will be her defining goal if elected president during her first campaign event as the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee.
Biden to visit LBJ Library in Texas for 60th anniversary of Civil Rights Act
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to visit LBJ Library in Texas for 60th anniversary of Civil Rights Act
July 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Texas next week to visit the LBJ residential Library to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the White House said Tuesday.
Delta must take care of its customers, Transportation's Buttigieg says as probe announced
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Delta must take care of its customers, Transportation's Buttigieg says as probe announced
July 23 (UPI) -- The Transportation Department announced it was launching an investigation over flight disruptions by Delta Air Lines after a global IT outage forced the airline to cancel a significant number of flight across the U.S.
Secret Service director resigns; House launches task force on Trump shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Secret Service director resigns; House launches task force on Trump shooting
July 23 (UPI) -- Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned Tuesday as a bipartisan House Task Force was announced to seek answers regarding the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs
Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement