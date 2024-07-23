Trending
July 23, 2024

Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment

By Sheri Walsh
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump filed an appeal Monday against his $454 million New York civil fraud judgment on the grounds that it was excessive and unconstitutional "in a case with no victims, no proven injuries and no losses." File Pool Photo by Steven Hirsch/UPI
File Pool Photo by Steven Hirsch/UPI

July 23 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump filed an appeal Monday against his $454 million New York civil fraud judgment on the grounds that it was excessive and unconstitutional.

"The award of $464 million in a case with no victims, no proven injuries and no losses is not remotely defensible," Trump's lawyers wrote in their appeal, adding that the additional $10 million relates to other defendants in the case.

New York State Judge Arthur Engoron found Trump, his sons -- Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump -- and their real estate business liable for fraud in February for deceiving banks and insurers by inflating Trump's wealth on financial statements to obtain favorable loans.

According to Engoron, Trump and his company received $354 million in "ill-gotten" gains and ruled they must reimburse the state with interest of $100 million. Trump, who is the Republican nominee for president of the United States, was also banned from doing any business in New York for three years.

Trump's attorneys argued Monday that the large judgment was unconstitutional and excessive because it was outside of the statute of limitations.

"Applying the correct statute of limitations eliminates $350,980,057 of the $464,576,229 judgment for the Appellants bound by the Tolling Agreement, and it eliminates all of the judgment for those not bound by the Tolling Agreement, including the Trust and the individual Appellant," they wrote.

"The monetary award is a punitive penalty imposed for retributive and deterrent purposes," Trump's lawyers argued. "It is both grossly disproportional under the Eighth Amendment's Excessive Fines Clause and grossly excessive under the Due Process Clauses."

Trump attorney Christopher Kise argued that the judge "willingly allowed a reckless, politically motivated attorney general to meddle in lawful, private and mutually profitable transactions," according to a statement that claims the allegations by New York Attorney General Letitia James revolved around deals with "no victims and no losses" and were pulled from outside of the statute of limitations.

"Such an outrageous miscarriage of justice is profoundly un-American, and a complete reversal is the only means available to restore public confidence in the integrity of the New York judicial system," Kise added.

A spokesperson for James responded to the appeal Monday night.

"Once again, the defendants are raising arguments that they were already sanctioned and fined for. We won this case based on the facts and the law, and we are confident we will prevail on appeal."

The appeals court could take up the case as early as September.

Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
July 22 (UPI) -- One of the nation's largest teachers union filed a lawsuit Monday against Missouri's student loan servicing company, accusing it of profiting off of its mismanagement of millions of student loan accounts.
U.S. sentences Nigerian national for international scheme to defraud elderly victims
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. sentences Nigerian national for international scheme to defraud elderly victims
July 22 (UPI) -- The United States has sentenced a Nigerian national to more than seven years in federal prison for his role in an international inheritance scheme that defrauded hundreds of elderly victims.
Kentucky man charged with hate crime for pulling gun on Palestinian American
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kentucky man charged with hate crime for pulling gun on Palestinian American
July 22 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man was arrested and charged Monday with a federal hate crime for pulling a loaded gun on a Palestinian American at a restaurant in March.
Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs
July 22 (UPI) -- New U.S. rules, set to take effect Aug. 1, will tighten the leash on how dogs are transported into the United States as military families stationed overseas scramble to make other arrangements.
Christopher Dunn ordered freed after 33-year murder conviction overturned
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Christopher Dunn ordered freed after 33-year murder conviction overturned
July 22 (UPI) -- A St. Louis judge on Monday ordered the release of Christopher Dunn, held 33 years in a Missouri prison for first-degree murder he did not commit.
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
July 22 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday made her first public appearance since President Joe Biden endorsed her as his successor amid increased backing from prominent Democrats.
Secret Service director testifies on Trump shooting, ignites bipartisan calls for her resignation
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Secret Service director testifies on Trump shooting, ignites bipartisan calls for her resignation
July 22 (UPI) -- Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle provided few answers Monday during a House Oversight hearing on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump as Republicans and Democrats called on her to resign.
CrowdStrike outage continues to impact Delta Air Lines flights
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
CrowdStrike outage continues to impact Delta Air Lines flights
July 22 (UPI) -- Three days after a mass outage of systems using Window devices, most businesses have returned to normal, including airlines -- with the exception of Delta Air Lines.
McDonald's $5 value meal to stay through August after 'resonating' with customers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
McDonald's $5 value meal to stay through August after 'resonating' with customers
July 22 (UPI) -- McDonald's plans to extend its $5 value meal though at least August at most U.S. locations amid a perceived success in the deal's rollout last month.
Polls show some Americans accept political violence, many fear it
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Polls show some Americans accept political violence, many fear it
July 21 (UPI) -- A significant minority of Americans believe the use of force justified to prevent or help Donald Trump become president, according to a recent poll. Almost half of all Americans believe civil conflict likely.
