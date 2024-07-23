Black Lives Matters demands virtual primary, calls Democrats 'party of hypocrites'

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, one day after President Joe Biden was forced to withdraw from the race. On Tuesday, Black Lives Matter called the candidate switch an "undemocratic process" and demanded the Democratic National Committee host a virtual snap primary before next month's convention. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Black Lives Matter is demanding the Democratic National Committee host a virtual snap primary before its convention in August, as the group called out the "undemocratic process" that led to Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. In a statement released Tuesday, the group, which rose to prominence in 2020 for organizing protests in the wake of George Floyd's death, called Democrats a "party of hypocrites" after Harris secured enough delegates for the nomination. Advertisement

"Democratic Party elites and billionaire donors are attempting to manipulate Black voters by anointing Kamala Harris and an unknown vice president as the new Democratic ticket without a primary vote of the public," Black Lives Matter wrote Tuesday in a statement. "This blatant disregard for democratic principles is unacceptable."

"The Democratic Party, which has been the loudest in defending democracy, is now poised to commit some of the most undemocratic maneuvering to avoid listening to the will of the voters."

Throughout its statement, Black Lives Matter references the "unprecedented political landscape" in the United States after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race on Sunday.

"While Joe Biden wasn't our preferred candidate, we cannot ignore the troubling actions of the Democratic Party," the group said.

"The DNC changed the primary schedule and created rules that made it almost impossible for non-Biden candidates to appear on the ballot," BLM argued. "After one poor debate performance, the DNC party elites and billionaire donors bullied Joe Biden out of the race."

While Black Lives Matter claimed "this is not an attack on Kamala Harris or Black women," the group said it is about the nominating process and a "transparent and fair virtual snap primary" to allow for a democratic selection of a nominee.

"We do not live in a dictatorship. Delegates are not oligarchs. Any attempt to evade or override the will of voters in our primary system -- no matter how historic the candidate -- must be condemned," Black Lives Matter stated.

"Historically, Black people have been loyal Democratic voters, but time and again, the party has taken our votes for granted and prioritized political theatrics over our real needs."

"We demand an informal, virtual snap primary now that the incumbent president is no longer in the running. We call for the Rules Committee to create a process that allows for public participation in the nomination process, not just a nomination by party delegates," the group demanded.

"This moment calls for decisive action to protect the integrity of our democracy and the voices of Black voters."