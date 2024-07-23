Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 23, 2024 / 11:50 AM / Updated at 12:50 PM

Secret Service director resigns; House launches task force on Trump shooting

By Chris Benson
U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned on Tuesday, a day after she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing on the Secret Service and the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
1 of 4 | U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned on Tuesday, a day after she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing on the Secret Service and the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned Tuesday as a bipartisan House Task Force was announced to seek answers regarding the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Cheatle informed Secret Service employees of her decision to step down in an email to employees obtained by CNN, The New York Times and ABC News, in which she said she would leave the agency with a "heavy heart" but did not want to let the calls for her resignation to "be a distraction."

Advertisement

"The Secret Service's solemn mission is to protect our nation's leaders and financial infrastructure. On July 13, we fell short on that mission," she wrote. "The scrutiny over the last week has been intense and will continue to remain as our operational temp increases. As your director, I take full responsibility for the security lapse."

Advertisement

President Joe Biden issued a statement saying he and first lady Jill Biden were "grateful" to Cheatle as she "selflessly dedicated and risked her life to protect our nation" throughout her decades of public service.

Related

"We especially thank her for answering the call to lead the Secret Service during our administration and we are grateful for her service to our family," Biden said.

"As a leader, it takes honor, courage, and incredible integrity to take full responsibility for an organization tasked with one of the most challenging jobs in public service."

Biden added that an independent review into the assassination attempt that he announced was still underway.

Cheatle, who has served as the agency's 27th director since September 2022, was on Capitol Hill Monday to face a heated public grilling from both Republican and Democrat lawmakers during a House Oversight Committee hearing seeking answers to what is now an ongoing investigation by multiple federal agencies.

Cheatle's announcement came as House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., and Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., formally announced their own task force to investigate the incident.

"The security failures that allowed an assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life are shocking," the leaders said in a joint statement.

Advertisement

Johnson and Jeffries said the new House Task Force will be made up of six Democrats and seven Republicans in response to what they said were "bipartisan demands for answers" to where Secret Service agents had failed on July in Butler, Pa. during the shooting at the campaign rally of the now Republican presidential nominee.

A resolution will be introduced in the House this week to officially establish the Task Force and its members, according to the joint statement.

The speaker last week in Milwaukee called for Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign only days after her agents killed 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, who shot at the ex-president with an AR-15 style weapon.

This bipartisan Task Force is expected to use "all investigative authority" given to it by Congress.

The two House leaders agreed the panel will "be empowered" with subpoena authority and will "move quickly to find the facts, ensure accountability, and make certain such failures never happen again."

Jeffries and Johnson revealed the Task Force goals will be threefold with the overall aim to "understand what went wrong" on July 13, prevent any such event from occurring in the future and to recommend ideas for reform to relevant government agencies and write "any necessary legislation to implement the reforms."

Advertisement

On Monday, Cheatle characterized Trump's assassination attempt as "the most significant operational failure" by the Secret Service "in decades" as she tried to take responsibility for any perceived agency failures and in her leadership.

She also was confronted by Republican senators at the Republican National Convention last week, who recorded and shared video of them calling for her to answer questions about the shooting. And on Saturday, Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., became the first Democrat to call for Cheatle's resignation.

"As an agency, we are fully cooperating with the FBI's investigation, the oversight you have initiated here, and conducting our own internal mission assurance review at my direction," Cheatle wrote in remarks prior to Monday's hearing. "Likewise, we will cooperate with the pending external review and the DHS Office of the Inspector General."

And in another rare joint statement, House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and the committee's ranking Democrat, Jamie Raskin of Maryland -- a vocal Trump critic and integral part of Trump's two impeachments -- both called for Cheatle to resign.

"The United States Secret Service under your leadership failed to protect former President Donald Trump from an assassination attempt that took the life of Corey Comperatore and seriously injured at least two other people," the two lawmakers wrote.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Kamala Harris to hold first presidential campaign rally in Wisconsin
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kamala Harris to hold first presidential campaign rally in Wisconsin
July 23 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will appear in Milwaukee on Tuesday to deliver her first rally speech since President Joe Biden announced he would end his campaign and endorsed her.
White House to host summit on monitoring, reducing 'super pollutants'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House to host summit on monitoring, reducing 'super pollutants'
July 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said it would host a Tuesday White House Super Pollutant Summit to bring government officials together with environmental organizations, companies and others to reduce greenhouse gases.
Ex-Philadelphia cop sentenced for fatally shooting 12-year-old in 2022
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ex-Philadelphia cop sentenced for fatally shooting 12-year-old in 2022
July 23 (UPI) -- A former Philadelphia police officer who pleaded guilty in the spring to fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in 2022 was sentenced to prison on Monday.
Biden to return to White House on Tuesday after COVID-19 diagnosis
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden to return to White House on Tuesday after COVID-19 diagnosis
July 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to return to the White House on Tuesday afternoon as he continues to recover from COVID-19 and after announcing he was ending his bid for re-election.
Kamala Harris 'proud' to have secured delegate support for presidential nomination
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Kamala Harris 'proud' to have secured delegate support for presidential nomination
July 23 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday night that she had secured commitments from enough delegates to win the Democratic Party's nomination for president.
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
July 23 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump filed an appeal Monday against his $454 million New York civil fraud judgment on the grounds that it was excessive and unconstitutional.
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
July 22 (UPI) -- One of the nation's largest teachers union filed a lawsuit Monday against Missouri's student loan servicing company, accusing it of profiting off of its mismanagement of millions of student loan accounts.
U.S. sentences Nigerian national for international scheme to defraud elderly victims
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. sentences Nigerian national for international scheme to defraud elderly victims
July 22 (UPI) -- The United States has sentenced a Nigerian national to more than seven years in federal prison for his role in an international inheritance scheme that defrauded hundreds of elderly victims.
Kentucky man charged with hate crime for pulling gun on Palestinian American
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Kentucky man charged with hate crime for pulling gun on Palestinian American
July 22 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man was arrested and charged Monday with a federal hate crime for pulling a loaded gun on a Palestinian American at a restaurant in March.
Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs
July 22 (UPI) -- New U.S. rules, set to take effect Aug. 1, will tighten the leash on how dogs are transported into the United States as military families stationed overseas scramble to make other arrangements.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Secret Service director testifies on Trump shooting, ignites bipartisan calls for her resignation
Secret Service director testifies on Trump shooting, ignites bipartisan calls for her resignation
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement