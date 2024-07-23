Trending
Mixed 2nd-quarter report prompts Tesla stock slide

By Mike Heuer
1 of 2 | Spectators take photo TESLA Model 3 at an event in Tokyo, Japan, on March 28, 2021. On Tuesday, Tesla reported more revenue than anticipated for the second quarter of 2024 at $25.5 billion thanks to $3 billion in energy division earnings, but earnings per share were lower than anticipated. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Tesla reported more revenue than anticipated for the second quarter of 2024 at $25.5 billion thanks to $3 billion in energy division earnings, but earnings per share were lower than anticipated.

Tesla released its second-quarter earnings report late Tuesday afternoon after the close of markets with mixed results that prompted a 4% slide in its shares value.

"We achieved record quarterly revenues despite a difficult operating environment," Tesla said in its quarterly report.

Tesla reported $25.5 billion in second-quarter revenue, which bests the analysts' expectation of $24.5 billion.

An about $3 billion windfall from Tesla's energy subsidiary helped the electric vehicle automaker top its revenue projection by about $1 billion.

"The energy storage business continues to grow rapidly, setting a record in Q2 with 9.4 GSh of deployments resulting in record revenues and gross profits for the overall segment," Tesla reported.

Earnings per share fell short of a 62 cents projection with at 52 cents versus 91 cents per share a year ago.

The first half of 2024 was challenging for Tesla, which axed 10% of its workforce and delivered fewer electric vehicles than anticipated.

Tesla delivered 443,956 EVs during the second quarter of the year, which is 4.8% fewer than a year ago.

Tesla delivered 422,405 model 3/Y Tesla EVs and 21,551other models.

It was the second straight quarter that Tesla delivered fewer vehicles than a year earlier.

Tesla also has lowered its selling price, which makes it harder to generate an overall profit despite delivering hundreds of thousands of EVs.

Analysts also predicted Tesla's net income to be $1.73 billion.

Tesla a year ago reported $24.93 billion in revenue and diluted earnings per share of 78 cents. Total income was $2.7 billion.

Research and development costs, plus restructuring costs, were projected to be higher for the quarter than a year earlier.

Despite delivering fewer vehicles than a year earlier, Tesla exceeded production expectations for the quarter.

Tesla also reported record deployment of energy storage with 9.5 GWh.

The additional energy storage adds up to billions to Tesla's revenue stream.

Tesla recently announced its planned launch of robotaxis, but CEO Elon Musk said an Aug. 8 launch event is postponed.

Tesla officials released the company's second-quarter earnings report at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

Musk recently announced Tesla would move its headquarters from California to Austin, Texas.

