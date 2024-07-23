Steve Bannon's 'We Build the Wall' fundraising trial set for December

Steve Bannon, former White House adviser to former President Donald Trump, will stand trial on Dec. 9, for allegedly defrauding donors in the 2018 crowdfunding campaign called "We Build the Wall." Bannon is currently serving a four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon will stand trial in December for allegedly defrauding donors in the 2018 online crowdfunding campaign called "We Build the Wall" to erect a permanent boundary along the U.S. southern border. Bannon, 70, who is currently serving a four-month federal prison sentence in Danbury, Conn., for contempt of Congress and is scheduled to be released in October, did not attend Tuesday's hearing. Advertisement

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge April Newbauer announced the trial will begin Dec. 9, after Bannon's attorneys asked the judge to push back the trial date so he could prep once he is released from federal prison.

Bannon, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering, conspiracy and scheming to defraud investors, asked the court in January to dismiss the case. Newbauer said she would rule on that request at the end of next month.

Bannon launched the "We Build the Wall" campaign, which pulled from a central theme of former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential run, to bring in more than $25 million in donations.

According to prosecutors, Bannon defrauded donors by promising that none of the money would go to the nonprofit's president, Brian Kolfage.

Bannon is accused of laundering hundreds of thousands of dollars through third-party entities and funneling it to Kolfage, who financial records show received $100,000 plus monthly payments of approximately $20,000.

Kolfage, who lost his legs and right hand in a 2004 rocket attack in Iraq, is serving a 51-month prison sentence for his role in the fundraiser.

If convicted, Bannon could face a maximum of five to 15 years in prison.