July 23 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will appear in Milwaukee on Tuesday to deliver her first rally speech since President Joe Biden announced he would end his campaign and endorsed her. It is her ninth visit to Wisconsin since becoming vice president and her fifth this year. Since Harris announced her run for president, Wisconsin Democrats including Gov. Tony Evers, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Gwen Moore and Rep. Mark Pocan have all rallied behind her. Advertisement

"Democrats have built a massive coordinated campaign in Wisconsin, which is now entirely focused on electing Kamala Harris as president," Harris' campaign said in a statement.

Harris' arrival in Milwaukee also comes in the wake of the city hosting the Republican National Convention last week, where former President Donald Trump officially accepted the party's nomination to run for president.

"Over the next few months, I will be traveling across the country talking to Americans about everything that is on the line," Harris said in a statement Monday as she said she had secured commitments from enough delegates to become the presumptive nominee for the party. "I fully intend to unite our party, unite our nation and defeat Donald Trump in November."

Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Winkler said more than 90% of the state's delegates have pledged their support for Harris.

She is expected to fly back to Washington after the rally. Harris is still awaiting a virtual roll call from the Democratic National Committee as well as its convention next month in Chicago before becoming the official nominee of the party.