Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 23, 2024 / 5:53 PM

FCC unveils new app to test accuracy of a provider's broadband coverage

By Chris Benson
"In today's digital world, a fast and reliable internet connection is essential for everything from education to healthcare to work and staying connected with family and friends," FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said Tuesday announcing the new app. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
"In today's digital world, a fast and reliable internet connection is essential for everything from education to healthcare to work and staying connected with family and friends," FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said Tuesday announcing the new app. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday revealed the launch of a new app that allows U.S. consumers to test their mobile broadband speed in order to gauge the accuracy of a provider's mobile coverage range.

"In today's digital world, a fast and reliable Internet connection is essential for everything from education to healthcare to work and staying connected with family and friends," FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said in a news release.

Advertisement

The FCC's new app features will include a "repeated test" function that will allow users to conduct tests repeatedly without a need to enter and certify information before each individual test, allowing for hands-free mobile tests while driving.

It replaces the FCC's original "Speed Test" app as part of the commissions' Broadband Data Collection program, enabling U.S. users to get "free, open and transparent information about the performance of their mobile network," according to the FCC, which has the mandate to protect the interest of American consumers.

Related

And it will include an in-app map overlay displaying the area where a test was taken, and it gives users the ability to log into the National Broadband Map to review speed test results and see it on a map.

Advertisement

The app's data is aimed to improve the accuracy of the mobile coverage information displayed on the agency's National Broadband Map. Rosenworcel says consumers "deserve to know where they have mobile coverage and at what speeds."

The FCC, she said, wants to include users' experience in the FCC's effort to "create a more precise map of available coverage." And the app will make it easier "to share real-world experience with connectivity, empowering consumers and making it possible for up-to-date and crowdsourced information to inform our mapping."

Latest Headlines

Calls for boycotts, threats of arrests precede Netanyahu's controversial speech to Congress
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Calls for boycotts, threats of arrests precede Netanyahu's controversial speech to Congress
July 23 (UPI) -- Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin will preside over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's joint address to Congress on Wednesday as he faces calls to boycott the speech.
Trump says he is ready for multiple debates with Harris
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Trump says he is ready for multiple debates with Harris
July 23 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he's willing to debate the new presumptive Democratic party candidate for president in more than one debate.
Mixed 2nd-quarter report prompts Tesla stock slide
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mixed 2nd-quarter report prompts Tesla stock slide
July 23 (UPI) -- Tesla reported more revenue than anticipated for the second quarter of 2024 at $25.5 billion thanks to $3 billion in energy division earnings. Earnings per share were lower than expected, though.
Federal judge strikes down Ohio law that limits disabled voters with absentee ballots
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge strikes down Ohio law that limits disabled voters with absentee ballots
July 23 (UPI) -- A federal court in Ohio struck down part of a state law that puts limits on who may assist a disabled voter with casting an absentee ballot.
Bob Menendez to resign his Senate seat effective Aug. 20, sources say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bob Menendez to resign his Senate seat effective Aug. 20, sources say
July 23 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., announced his intention to resign his elected position after being convicted of corruption-related federal charges last week.
With COVID behind him, Biden returns to D.C. to prep for crucial Oval Office speech
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
With COVID behind him, Biden returns to D.C. to prep for crucial Oval Office speech
July 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden returned Tuesday afternoon to the White House ahead of his address to the nation the next day as he continues to recover from COVID-19 after announcing the end of his bid for re-election.
In her 1st campaign rally, Harris says building middle class to be her 'defining goal'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
In her 1st campaign rally, Harris says building middle class to be her 'defining goal'
July 23 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said building up the nation's middle class will be her defining goal if elected president during her first campaign event as the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee.
Biden to visit LBJ Library in Texas for 60th anniversary of Civil Rights Act
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to visit LBJ Library in Texas for 60th anniversary of Civil Rights Act
July 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Texas next week to visit the LBJ residential Library to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the White House said Tuesday.
Delta must take care of its customers, Transportation's Buttigieg says as probe announced
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Delta must take care of its customers, Transportation's Buttigieg says as probe announced
July 23 (UPI) -- The Transportation Department announced it was launching an investigation over flight disruptions by Delta Air Lines after a global IT outage forced the airline to cancel a significant number of flight across the U.S.
Secret Service director resigns; House launches task force on Trump shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Secret Service director resigns; House launches task force on Trump shooting
July 23 (UPI) -- Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned Tuesday as a bipartisan House Task Force was announced to seek answers regarding the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs
Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement