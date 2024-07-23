DOT to investigate Delta's ongoing disruptions after CrowdStrike IT outage

1 of 2 | Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday announced that the agency's office of Aviation Consumer Protection launch an investigation into Delta Air Lines to "ensure the airline is following the law and taking care of its passengers during continued widespread disruption." File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The Department of Transporation on Tuesday announced it was launching an investigation over flight disruptions at Delta Air Lines after a global IT outage forced the airline to cancel a significant number of flights across the United States since Friday. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the investigation will aim to "ensure the airline is following the law and taking care of its passengers during continued widespread disruptions," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg posted on X. Advertisement

"All airline passengers have the right to be treated fairly, and I will make sure that right is upheld," he said.

Delta on Tuesday said it was cooperating with the investigation.

"We remain entirely focused on restoring our operation after cybersecurity vendor CrowdStrike's faulty Windows update rendered IT systems across the globe inoperable," the company told ABC News and The Hill in a statement.

Teams across Delta operations are "working tirelessly to care for and make it right for customers impacted by delays and cancellations as we work to restore the reliable, on-time service they have come to expect from Delta," the statement read.

The disruptions came as U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said a "significant number" of 8.5 million Windows devices -- 1% of the global total -- crashed due to a defective software update resulting in thousands of canceled flights since Friday.

The bulk of the problems affected passengers booked on Delta flights. Upward half of Delta's IT systems worldwide are Windows based with IT teams manually having had to repair and reboot each of the affected systems, the airline said Monday.

The airline canceled more than 400 flights by Tuesday morning, the most of any major air carrier with 55 flights canceled as the second highest.

On Friday, CrowdStrike quickly stated that the mass outage -- caused by a defective content update for its Falcon driver software -- had affected air transportation, hospitals, financial systems and other government entities worldwide, including 911 services.

By Monday, FlightAware reported 2,016 cancellations in and out of the United States with 9,382 delays later in the day. But days after the mass outage of systems using Windows devices, most returned to normal, including airlines -- with the exception of Delta Air Lines.

The cancellations represented 32% of flights Friday and 24% Monday. The carrier said the issue occurred "on the busiest travel weekend of the summer" with booked loads exceeding 90%.

Endeavor Air, Delta's regional subsidiary air carrier, was also affected with 102 flights canceled Monday (14% of total) after 293 Friday (42%), 221 Saturday (44%) and 151 Sunday (23.5%).

DOT suggests Delta customers first try and resolve any current issue directly with the airline, Buttigieg said, but added the department wants to hear from passengers "who believe that Delta has not complied" with federally-enforced passenger protection requirements during the recent period of travel disruptions.

"We will follow up," Buttigieg stated.