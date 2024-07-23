Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 23, 2024 / 1:16 PM

DOT to investigate Delta's ongoing disruptions after CrowdStrike IT outage

'We will follow up,' Buttigieg tells Delta customers

By Chris Benson
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday announced that the agency's office of Aviation Consumer Protection launch an investigation into Delta Air Lines to "ensure the airline is following the law and taking care of its passengers during continued widespread disruption." File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
1 of 2 | Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday announced that the agency's office of Aviation Consumer Protection launch an investigation into Delta Air Lines to "ensure the airline is following the law and taking care of its passengers during continued widespread disruption." File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The Department of Transporation on Tuesday announced it was launching an investigation over flight disruptions at Delta Air Lines after a global IT outage forced the airline to cancel a significant number of flights across the United States since Friday.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the investigation will aim to "ensure the airline is following the law and taking care of its passengers during continued widespread disruptions," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg posted on X.

Advertisement

"All airline passengers have the right to be treated fairly, and I will make sure that right is upheld," he said.

Delta on Tuesday said it was cooperating with the investigation.

Related

"We remain entirely focused on restoring our operation after cybersecurity vendor CrowdStrike's faulty Windows update rendered IT systems across the globe inoperable," the company told ABC News and The Hill in a statement.

Teams across Delta operations are "working tirelessly to care for and make it right for customers impacted by delays and cancellations as we work to restore the reliable, on-time service they have come to expect from Delta," the statement read.

Advertisement

The disruptions came as U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said a "significant number" of 8.5 million Windows devices -- 1% of the global total -- crashed due to a defective software update resulting in thousands of canceled flights since Friday.

The bulk of the problems affected passengers booked on Delta flights. Upward half of Delta's IT systems worldwide are Windows based with IT teams manually having had to repair and reboot each of the affected systems, the airline said Monday.

The airline canceled more than 400 flights by Tuesday morning, the most of any major air carrier with 55 flights canceled as the second highest.

On Friday, CrowdStrike quickly stated that the mass outage -- caused by a defective content update for its Falcon driver software -- had affected air transportation, hospitals, financial systems and other government entities worldwide, including 911 services.

By Monday, FlightAware reported 2,016 cancellations in and out of the United States with 9,382 delays later in the day. But days after the mass outage of systems using Windows devices, most returned to normal, including airlines -- with the exception of Delta Air Lines.

The cancellations represented 32% of flights Friday and 24% Monday. The carrier said the issue occurred "on the busiest travel weekend of the summer" with booked loads exceeding 90%.

Advertisement

Endeavor Air, Delta's regional subsidiary air carrier, was also affected with 102 flights canceled Monday (14% of total) after 293 Friday (42%), 221 Saturday (44%) and 151 Sunday (23.5%).

DOT suggests Delta customers first try and resolve any current issue directly with the airline, Buttigieg said, but added the department wants to hear from passengers "who believe that Delta has not complied" with federally-enforced passenger protection requirements during the recent period of travel disruptions.

"We will follow up," Buttigieg stated.

Latest Headlines

Secret Service director resigns; House launches task force on Trump shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Secret Service director resigns; House launches task force on Trump shooting
July 23 (UPI) -- Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned Tuesday as a bipartisan House Task Force was announced to seek answers regarding the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
Kamala Harris to hold first presidential campaign rally in Wisconsin
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kamala Harris to hold first presidential campaign rally in Wisconsin
July 23 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will appear in Milwaukee on Tuesday to deliver her first rally speech since President Joe Biden announced he would end his campaign and endorsed her.
Wildfire smoke descends across central U.S., causes 'unhealthy' air quality
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wildfire smoke descends across central U.S., causes 'unhealthy' air quality
Because of wildfire smoke, air quality has reached unhealthy levels in parts of North Dakota, eastern Montana, eastern Wyoming and northeastern Colorado.
White House to host summit on monitoring, reducing 'super pollutants'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House to host summit on monitoring, reducing 'super pollutants'
July 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said it would host a Tuesday White House Super Pollutant Summit to bring government officials together with environmental organizations, companies and others to reduce greenhouse gases.
Ex-Philadelphia cop sentenced for fatally shooting 12-year-old in 2022
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ex-Philadelphia cop sentenced for fatally shooting 12-year-old in 2022
July 23 (UPI) -- A former Philadelphia police officer who pleaded guilty in the spring to fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in 2022 was sentenced to prison on Monday.
Biden to return to White House on Tuesday after COVID-19 diagnosis
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden to return to White House on Tuesday after COVID-19 diagnosis
July 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to return to the White House on Tuesday afternoon as he continues to recover from COVID-19 and after announcing he was ending his bid for re-election.
Kamala Harris 'proud' to have secured delegate support for presidential nomination
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Kamala Harris 'proud' to have secured delegate support for presidential nomination
July 23 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday night that she had secured commitments from enough delegates to win the Democratic Party's nomination for president.
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
July 23 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump filed an appeal Monday against his $454 million New York civil fraud judgment on the grounds that it was excessive and unconstitutional.
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts
July 22 (UPI) -- One of the nation's largest teachers union filed a lawsuit Monday against Missouri's student loan servicing company, accusing it of profiting off of its mismanagement of millions of student loan accounts.
U.S. sentences Nigerian national for international scheme to defraud elderly victims
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. sentences Nigerian national for international scheme to defraud elderly victims
July 22 (UPI) -- The United States has sentenced a Nigerian national to more than seven years in federal prison for his role in an international inheritance scheme that defrauded hundreds of elderly victims.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
North Korea dismisses Trump's claims of friendship with leader Kim Jong Un
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Secret Service director testifies on Trump shooting, ignites bipartisan calls for her resignation
Secret Service director testifies on Trump shooting, ignites bipartisan calls for her resignation
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement