July 23, 2024 / 2:42 AM

Biden to return to White House on Tuesday after COVID-19 diagnosis

By Darryl Coote
President Joe Biden and staff members walk to board Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., as he departs for Las Vegas on July 15. Since Wednesday, he has been self-isolating at his Delaware vacation home after being diagnosed with COVID-19, but is scheduled to return to the White house on Tuesday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
President Joe Biden and staff members walk to board Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., as he departs for Las Vegas on July 15. Since Wednesday, he has been self-isolating at his Delaware vacation home after being diagnosed with COVID-19, but is scheduled to return to the White house on Tuesday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

July 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to return to the White House on Tuesday afternoon as he continues to recover from COVID-19 and after announcing he was ending his bid for re-election.

Biden has been self-isolating at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., since Wednesday when he tested positive for the virus following a campaign event in Las Vegas.

He became ill as pressure mounted for him to end his campaign following his dismal debate performance last month against Donald Trump that raised questions about his health and mental capacity.

On Sunday, while recuperating, Biden announced he would not seek re-election and then endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, to take his place.

His return to the White House will be Biden's first public appearance since ending his campaign, which he did via letter and statement.

According to the White House press pool, Biden is scheduled to arrive at the White House on the South Grounds at 2:3 p.m. Tuesday. A half hour later, he is to receive the daily briefing, which is closed to the press.

On Monday, Biden thanked his campaign staff for their hard work in a call to the Wilmington, Del., office as Harris was meeting with them for the first time.

He acknowledged in the call that it was hard for the staff to hear he was ending his campaign but assured them it was "the right thing to do," while urging them to embrace Harris.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, physician to the president, said Monday in a letter that Biden had received his 10th dose of the COVID-19 Paxlovid oral pill that morning and his symptoms had "almost resolved completely."

"His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal," he said in the letter. "His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear."

