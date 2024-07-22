U.S. sentences Nigerian national for international scheme to defraud elderly victims

A Nigerian national was sentenced to 85 months in prison for his role in an international inheritance scheme that defrauded hundreds of elderly victims in the United States, the U.S. Justice Department announced Monday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- The United States has sentenced a Nigerian national to more than seven years in federal prison for his role in an international inheritance scheme that defrauded hundreds of elderly victims, the Justice Department announced Monday. Amos Prince Okey Ezemma, 50, was sentenced to 85 months in prison and is one of six defendants who sent personalized letters to elderly victims in the United States, falsely claiming that they represented a bank in Spain and that the recipient would receive a multimillion-dollar inheritance if they sent money, taxes and other payments, according to court documents. Advertisement

Ezemma and the other defendants were sentenced on mail fraud charges, including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, as well as mail fraud and wire fraud. Each count carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Each of Ezemma's five co-defendants were sentenced last year to prison terms, ranging from 82 months to 128 months, or more than 10 years. The judge also ordered all six defendants to pay more than $6 million in restitution to more than 400 victims.

"Targeting the elderly for pure financial gain is beyond shameful, it's morally reprehensible," said Special Agent in Charge Fransisco Burrola of Homeland Security Investigations Arizona.

Advertisement

"Protecting such a vulnerable population is not just the responsibility of family members but also law enforcement agencies like HSI and our partners," Burrola added. "Together, we are a force multiplier committed to apprehending those who scam our seniors. Let these lengthy sentences serve as reminders that HSI will not tolerate criminals who are motivated by greed."

"This case is a testament to the critical role of international collaboration in tackling transnational crime," added Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton, head of the Justice Department's Civil Division.

"I want to thank the members of the Postal Inspection Service and Homeland Security Investigations, as well as the Spanish National Police, National Crime Agency and Portuguese Judicial Police for their outstanding contributions to this case."

Inspector in Charge Juan Vargas of the USPIS Miami Division also called the case a "great example of the results of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service."

"We will continue to identify and dismantle transnational groups targeting American citizens and using the mail to further their schemes to defraud," Vargas said. "Justice has no borders."