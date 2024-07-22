Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs

New U.S. rules, set to take effect Aug. 1, will tighten the leash on how dogs are transported into the United States in an effort to prevent dog rabies. Military families stationed overseas are scrambling to make other arrangements. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- New U.S. rules, set to take effect next week, will tighten the leash on how dogs are transported into the United States as military families stationed overseas scramble to make other arrangements and some airlines ban dogs on U.S.-bound flights. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new rules will take effect Aug. 1, in an effort to keep dog rabies out of the United States. According to the CDC, there are more than 100 countries in which dog rabies is not controlled. Advertisement

"The rabies virus variant carried by dogs was eliminated in the United States in 2007 and the CDC wants to prevent the re-introduction of dog rabies into the United States," the public health organization said, adding that "rabies is more than 99% fatal and is 100% preventable."

According to the new rules, dog owners will have to prove their pet is healthy, at least six months of age, microchipped and accompanied by the CDC's Dog Import paperwork with updated vaccination and veterinary records.

The CDC is also requiring a rabies vaccine and, depending on which country the dog is coming from, may require a blood test to prove immunity.

Despite the new rules, some airlines are dropping dogs from their overseas flights to the United States. Among those airlines is Lufthansa, which is one of the primary carriers in Germany used to fly service members on permanent change of station orders back to the United States.

"Due to new restrictions imposed by the U.S. authorities, it is no longer possible to import dogs into the United States after Aug. 1, 2024, until further notice," Lufthansa announced on its website.

Other airlines, including American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta, sent a letter to the CDC requesting an extension.

"We remain very concerned that the rule will have unintended consequences harmful to the traveling public," the letter states. "These unintentional harms will occur during the peak of summer travel season."

"I 100% agree we have to protect the population from rabies," said Liz Hensel, chief executive officer of Leave No Paws Behind USA. "But there must be a better way than to leave hundreds of military families stranded in a situation where they have no idea what to do with their dogs."

According to Hensel, there are more than 100,000 service members stationed in Europe alone. She believes many airlines are deciding not to transport pets overseas because they do not want to be held liable.

"If denied entry, your dog will be sent back to the last country of departure at your expense," the CDC website states. "Country of departure is where the last trip originated -- not where the dog was born or where it lives."