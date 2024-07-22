Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 22, 2024 / 9:31 PM

Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs

By Sheri Walsh
New U.S. rules, set to take effect Aug. 1, will tighten the leash on how dogs are transported into the United States in an effort to prevent dog rabies. Military families stationed overseas are scrambling to make other arrangements. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New U.S. rules, set to take effect Aug. 1, will tighten the leash on how dogs are transported into the United States in an effort to prevent dog rabies. Military families stationed overseas are scrambling to make other arrangements. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- New U.S. rules, set to take effect next week, will tighten the leash on how dogs are transported into the United States as military families stationed overseas scramble to make other arrangements and some airlines ban dogs on U.S.-bound flights.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new rules will take effect Aug. 1, in an effort to keep dog rabies out of the United States. According to the CDC, there are more than 100 countries in which dog rabies is not controlled.

Advertisement

"The rabies virus variant carried by dogs was eliminated in the United States in 2007 and the CDC wants to prevent the re-introduction of dog rabies into the United States," the public health organization said, adding that "rabies is more than 99% fatal and is 100% preventable."

According to the new rules, dog owners will have to prove their pet is healthy, at least six months of age, microchipped and accompanied by the CDC's Dog Import paperwork with updated vaccination and veterinary records.

Related

The CDC is also requiring a rabies vaccine and, depending on which country the dog is coming from, may require a blood test to prove immunity.

Advertisement

Despite the new rules, some airlines are dropping dogs from their overseas flights to the United States. Among those airlines is Lufthansa, which is one of the primary carriers in Germany used to fly service members on permanent change of station orders back to the United States.

"Due to new restrictions imposed by the U.S. authorities, it is no longer possible to import dogs into the United States after Aug. 1, 2024, until further notice," Lufthansa announced on its website.

Other airlines, including American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta, sent a letter to the CDC requesting an extension.

"We remain very concerned that the rule will have unintended consequences harmful to the traveling public," the letter states. "These unintentional harms will occur during the peak of summer travel season."

"I 100% agree we have to protect the population from rabies," said Liz Hensel, chief executive officer of Leave No Paws Behind USA. "But there must be a better way than to leave hundreds of military families stranded in a situation where they have no idea what to do with their dogs."

According to Hensel, there are more than 100,000 service members stationed in Europe alone. She believes many airlines are deciding not to transport pets overseas because they do not want to be held liable.

Advertisement

"If denied entry, your dog will be sent back to the last country of departure at your expense," the CDC website states. "Country of departure is where the last trip originated -- not where the dog was born or where it lives."

Latest Headlines

Christopher Dunn ordered freed after 33-year murder conviction overturned
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Christopher Dunn ordered freed after 33-year murder conviction overturned
July 22 (UPI) -- A St. Louis judge on Monday ordered the release of Christopher Dunn, held 33 years in a Missouri prison for first-degree murder he did not commit.
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
July 22 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday made her first public appearance since President Joe Biden endorsed her as his successor amid increased backing from prominent Democrats.
Secret Service director testifies on Trump shooting, ignites bipartisan calls for her resignation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Secret Service director testifies on Trump shooting, ignites bipartisan calls for her resignation
July 22 (UPI) -- Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle provided few answers Monday during a House Oversight hearing on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump as Republicans and Democrats called on her to resign.
CrowdStrike outage continues to impact Delta Air Lines flights
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
CrowdStrike outage continues to impact Delta Air Lines flights
July 22 (UPI) -- Three days after a mass outage of systems using Window devices, most businesses have returned to normal, including airlines -- with the exception of Delta Air Lines.
McDonald's $5 value meal to stay through August after 'resonating' with customers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
McDonald's $5 value meal to stay through August after 'resonating' with customers
July 22 (UPI) -- McDonald's plans to extend its $5 value meal though at least August at most U.S. locations amid a perceived success in the deal's rollout last month.
Polls show some Americans accept political violence, many fear it
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Polls show some Americans accept political violence, many fear it
July 21 (UPI) -- A significant minority of Americans believe the use of force justified to prevent or help Donald Trump become president, according to a recent poll. Almost half of all Americans believe civil conflict likely.
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
July 22 (UPI) -- A Southwest Airlines flight crew is under investigation for flying dangerously low on approach to Tampa, Fla., dropping to within 150 feet of the water before accelerating to regain altitude.
Hunter Biden withdraws 'revenge porn' lawsuit against Fox News
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Hunter Biden withdraws 'revenge porn' lawsuit against Fox News
July 22 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden has withdrawn a "revenge porn" lawsuit against Fox News and its parent company.
Israeli PM Netanyahu travels to Washington to meet with Biden, Congress
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu travels to Washington to meet with Biden, Congress
July 22 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive in Washington, D.C. on Monday for talks with the Biden administration and address a joint session of the House and Senate on Wednesday.
Overturning Chevron shifts regulatory power, experts say
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Overturning Chevron shifts regulatory power, experts say
July 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court overturned a longstanding precedent last month when it struck down the Chevron doctrine. The decision raises the question: who should be making regulations?
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Possible vice presidential picks endorse Kamala Harris
Possible vice presidential picks endorse Kamala Harris
Overturning Chevron shifts regulatory power, experts say
Overturning Chevron shifts regulatory power, experts say
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement