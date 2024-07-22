EPA announces $4.3 billion in grants for projects to reduce climate pollution

EPA Administrator Michael Regan speaks at the White House on August 16, 2023. He announced plans to give $4.3 billion in clean energy grants on Monday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency announced $4.3 billion in grants Monday for 25 projects to implement community-driven solutions to the climate crisis. The Climate Pollution Reduction Grants will address projects in 30 states, reducing greenhouse gases from transportation, electric power, commercial and residential buildings, industry, agriculture/natural and working land and waste and materials management. Advertisement

The EPA said the projects combined are projected to reduce greenhouse gas pollution by up to 971 metric tons by 2050, about the emission from five million average homes each year over 25 years.

"Today, my administration is empowering local communities across 30 states to cut pollution and fight the climate crisis -- from curbing greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania to flood-proofing infrastructure in North Carolina," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"Today and every day, I will continue working to protect American families from harmful pollution and build a clean energy future."

EPA Administrator Michael Regan is expected to announce the projects selected during a trip to Pittsburgh, where Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will join him.

"Selected recipients have put forward ambitious plans to advance sustainable agriculture, deploy clean industrial technologies, cut emissions and energy costs in homes and commercial buildings, and provide cost- and energy-efficient heating and cooling to communities, creating economic and workforce development opportunities along the way," Regan said in a statement.

Shapiro said Pennsylvania's project, RISE PA, will start a new initiative to create energy jobs and grow the state's economy.

"We will offer grants for companies working to make their operations more efficient," Shapiro said. "This investment will help us reduce toxic air pollution, create thousands of jobs, invest in our energy sector and continue Pennsylvania's legacy of energy leadership."

The EPA cited several projects that will be funded, including one to improve forest management in Montana, reduce agriculture waste in Nebraska, create an electric vehicle charging corridor along I-95 from Connecticut to Maryland, improve renewable energy options in Michigan, and create an incentive to replace oil-burning systems in Alaska.