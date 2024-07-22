Advertisement
U.S. News
July 22, 2024 / 7:16 AM

EPA announces $4.3 billion in grants for projects to reduce climate pollution

By Clyde Hughes
EPA Administrator Michael Regan speaks at the White House on August 16, 2023. He announced plans to give $4.3 billion in clean energy grants on Monday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
EPA Administrator Michael Regan speaks at the White House on August 16, 2023. He announced plans to give $4.3 billion in clean energy grants on Monday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency announced $4.3 billion in grants Monday for 25 projects to implement community-driven solutions to the climate crisis.

The Climate Pollution Reduction Grants will address projects in 30 states, reducing greenhouse gases from transportation, electric power, commercial and residential buildings, industry, agriculture/natural and working land and waste and materials management.

Advertisement

The EPA said the projects combined are projected to reduce greenhouse gas pollution by up to 971 metric tons by 2050, about the emission from five million average homes each year over 25 years.

"Today, my administration is empowering local communities across 30 states to cut pollution and fight the climate crisis -- from curbing greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania to flood-proofing infrastructure in North Carolina," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Related

"Today and every day, I will continue working to protect American families from harmful pollution and build a clean energy future."

EPA Administrator Michael Regan is expected to announce the projects selected during a trip to Pittsburgh, where Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will join him.

"Selected recipients have put forward ambitious plans to advance sustainable agriculture, deploy clean industrial technologies, cut emissions and energy costs in homes and commercial buildings, and provide cost- and energy-efficient heating and cooling to communities, creating economic and workforce development opportunities along the way," Regan said in a statement.

Advertisement

Shapiro said Pennsylvania's project, RISE PA, will start a new initiative to create energy jobs and grow the state's economy.

"We will offer grants for companies working to make their operations more efficient," Shapiro said. "This investment will help us reduce toxic air pollution, create thousands of jobs, invest in our energy sector and continue Pennsylvania's legacy of energy leadership."

The EPA cited several projects that will be funded, including one to improve forest management in Montana, reduce agriculture waste in Nebraska, create an electric vehicle charging corridor along I-95 from Connecticut to Maryland, improve renewable energy options in Michigan, and create an incentive to replace oil-burning systems in Alaska.

Latest Headlines

CrowdStrike outage: 'Significant number' of affected systems restored
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CrowdStrike outage: 'Significant number' of affected systems restored
July 22 (UPI) -- U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said a "significant number" of millions of Windows devices that crashed last week due to a defective update have been restored.
Kamala Harris 'honored' to receive Biden's endorsement for president
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Kamala Harris 'honored' to receive Biden's endorsement for president
July 21 (UPI) -- Two hours after President Joe Biden announced he is ending his campaign run, Vice President Kamala Harris said she was "honored" to receive Biden's endorsement and intends to "earn and win" the Democratic nomination.
Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
July 21 (UPI) -- Republicans who have come out against former President Donald Trump's third bid for the White House offered kind words for President Joe Biden after he announced he was leaving the race Sunday.
After dropping out of race, Biden endorses Kamala Harris for president
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
After dropping out of race, Biden endorses Kamala Harris for president
July 21 (UPI) -- After dropping out of the 2024 election, President Joe Biden has formally endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, as his pick to receive his endorsement to become the Democratic presidential nominee.
Democrats thank Biden for his decision to drop out of race
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Democrats thank Biden for his decision to drop out of race
July 21 (UPI) -- Supporters of President Joe Biden have thanked him for his "selfless" decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.
Trump, other presidential candidates react to Biden dropout
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump, other presidential candidates react to Biden dropout
July 21 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's reaction to President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 race was characteristically swift and blunt.
Joe Biden's family members react on decision to drop out of race
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Joe Biden's family members react on decision to drop out of race
July 21 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden quickly reacted on social media on Sunday about her husband Joe Biden's announcement not to seek election for a second term as president.
Possible vice presidential picks endorse Kamala Harris
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Possible vice presidential picks endorse Kamala Harris
July 21 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris has a major task in her quest to become the next president of the United States. Make that a No. 2 task: her selection of a running mate.
World leaders thank Biden for work on international relations
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
World leaders thank Biden for work on international relations
July 21 (UPI) -- World leaders reacted Sunday after U.S. President Joe Biden announced he is ending his campaign for a second term, praising his work for international relations.
Biden admin. announces independent panel to review failed Trump assassination attempt
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden admin. announces independent panel to review failed Trump assassination attempt
July 21 (UPI) -- Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of Homeland Security named a bipartisan panel to conduct a 45-day independent review of the July 13 assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joe Biden's family members react on decision to drop out of race
Joe Biden's family members react on decision to drop out of race
Biden ends his presidential re-election campaign
Biden ends his presidential re-election campaign
Presidential candidate Cornel West seeks Secret Service protection
Presidential candidate Cornel West seeks Secret Service protection
Houthis promise 'no red lines' in response to Israeli attack
Houthis promise 'no red lines' in response to Israeli attack
Biden's election dropout prompts responses from former presidents
Biden's election dropout prompts responses from former presidents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement