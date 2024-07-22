Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 22, 2024 / 10:38 PM

Kentucky man charged with hate crime for pulling gun on Palestinian American

By Darryl Coote
The Justice Department on Monday announced the arrest of a Kentucky man for threatening a Palestinian American with a firearm. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Justice Department on Monday announced the arrest of a Kentucky man for threatening a Palestinian American with a firearm. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man was arrested and charged Monday with a federal hate crime for pulling a loaded gun on a Palestinian American at a restaurant in March.

The Justice Department said in a statement that an indictment was unsealed Monday accusing Melvin Litteral III of threatening a Palestinian American man and practicing Muslim while they were "enjoying the goods, services and facilities of a local restaurant" on March 28.

Advertisement

Little about the crime was revealed by the Justice Department, but local reports published following the incident state it occurred at the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen on Walden Drive in Lexington.

The victim in the court document is identified as O.S. Following the incident, Omar Shalash identified himself as the victim in a lengthy post on X, screen shots of which were published online by LEX 18.

Related

In the post, Shalash states he and his wife were at the restaurant to break their fast when harassed by a man who was making racist and anti-Muslim remarks.

Shalash said he attempted to confront the man about his comment who then pushed him and produced a firearm.

"He pulled a gun out of his pocket and stuck it to my head and asked me, 'Do you want to die, Arabia?'" Shalash said.

Advertisement

Officers with the Lexington Police Department took Litteral into custody that night at his home, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported in the days following his arrest.

According to police cited in the report, Litteral tried to slam his front door on the arresting officers and then used his body to prevent their entrance. He then resisted arrest by not willingly giving up his hands to be handcuffed.

The federal prosecutors have charged Litteral with a hate crime offense and a second firearms charge. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine for the hate crime offense and a mandatory minimum penalty of seven years in prison to run consecutively for the firearm offense.

The alleged crime occurred amid Israel's war against Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza and a spike in hate incidents directed at Palestinians and Muslims in the United States.

According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, it received 3,578 complaints during the last three months of last year, starting with October, which is when the Israel-Hamas war began.

"We welcome the hate crime charge in this case and thank federal law enforcement authorities for their swift and professional actions to apprehend a suspect," CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said Monday in a statement.

Advertisement

"No American should be targeted by hatred or violence because of their religion, ethnicity or national origin. Our country has been consumed by a wildfire of anti-Palestinian racism and anti-Muslim bigotry spread by those who seek to justify the genocide in Gaza by dehumanizing Palestinians and Muslims. It must stop."

Latest Headlines

U.S. sentences Nigerian national for international scheme to defraud elderly victims
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
U.S. sentences Nigerian national for international scheme to defraud elderly victims
July 22 (UPI) -- The United States has sentenced a Nigerian national to more than seven years in federal prison for his role in an international inheritance scheme that defrauded hundreds of elderly victims.
Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs
July 22 (UPI) -- New U.S. rules, set to take effect Aug. 1, will tighten the leash on how dogs are transported into the United States as military families stationed overseas scramble to make other arrangements.
Christopher Dunn ordered freed after 33-year murder conviction overturned
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Christopher Dunn ordered freed after 33-year murder conviction overturned
July 22 (UPI) -- A St. Louis judge on Monday ordered the release of Christopher Dunn, held 33 years in a Missouri prison for first-degree murder he did not commit.
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
July 22 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday made her first public appearance since President Joe Biden endorsed her as his successor amid increased backing from prominent Democrats.
Secret Service director testifies on Trump shooting, ignites bipartisan calls for her resignation
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Secret Service director testifies on Trump shooting, ignites bipartisan calls for her resignation
July 22 (UPI) -- Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle provided few answers Monday during a House Oversight hearing on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump as Republicans and Democrats called on her to resign.
CrowdStrike outage continues to impact Delta Air Lines flights
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
CrowdStrike outage continues to impact Delta Air Lines flights
July 22 (UPI) -- Three days after a mass outage of systems using Window devices, most businesses have returned to normal, including airlines -- with the exception of Delta Air Lines.
McDonald's $5 value meal to stay through August after 'resonating' with customers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
McDonald's $5 value meal to stay through August after 'resonating' with customers
July 22 (UPI) -- McDonald's plans to extend its $5 value meal though at least August at most U.S. locations amid a perceived success in the deal's rollout last month.
Polls show some Americans accept political violence, many fear it
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Polls show some Americans accept political violence, many fear it
July 21 (UPI) -- A significant minority of Americans believe the use of force justified to prevent or help Donald Trump become president, according to a recent poll. Almost half of all Americans believe civil conflict likely.
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
July 22 (UPI) -- A Southwest Airlines flight crew is under investigation for flying dangerously low on approach to Tampa, Fla., dropping to within 150 feet of the water before accelerating to regain altitude.
Hunter Biden withdraws 'revenge porn' lawsuit against Fox News
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Hunter Biden withdraws 'revenge porn' lawsuit against Fox News
July 22 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden has withdrawn a "revenge porn" lawsuit against Fox News and its parent company.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Overturning Chevron shifts regulatory power, experts say
Overturning Chevron shifts regulatory power, experts say
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
Secret Service director testifies on Trump shooting, ignites bipartisan calls for her resignation
Secret Service director testifies on Trump shooting, ignites bipartisan calls for her resignation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement