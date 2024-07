Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, attends a Medal of Honor Ceremony at the White House on July 3. He dropped a lawsuit against Fox News on Sunday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden has withdrawn a "revenge porn" lawsuit against Fox News and its parent company. The lawsuit, dropped Sunday, had been filed in New York State Supreme Court, arguing that a fictional miniseries the network planned to run on its streaming service was meant "to harass, annoy, alarm and humiliate him and tarnish his reputation." Advertisement

Biden alleged in the lawsuit that the miniseries would violate New York's revenge porn law, which "establishes the crime of unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image" by publishing private images of Biden without his permission.

Fox News called the Biden lawsuit "politically motivated." The fictional miniseries, which was dropped by Fox and aired on Fox Nation, used nude images of Biden in a mock trial against the president's son.

"The program was removed within days of the letter [from Biden's attorneys] in an abundance of caution but Hunter Biden is a public figure who has been the subject of multiple investigations and is now a convicted felon," Fox News said in an earlier about the miniseries and its removal.