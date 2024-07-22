CrowdStrike outage: 'Significant number' of affected systems restored

Travelers walk past a screen displaying a Microsoft Windows error message at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Chaos from Friday's global tech outage moved into a second day at airports across the United States with more than 8,000 flights canceled or delayed. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said a "significant number" of millions of Windows devices that crashed last week due to a defective update have been restored. The company made the announcement in a statement Sunday, three days after an estimate 8.5 million Windows-running computers crashed on Friday, sparking fears of a cyberattack. Advertisement

CrowdStrike was quick to state that the mass outage that affected air transportation, financial systems and government entities worldwide was caused by a defective content update for its Falcon driver software.

"We understand the profound impact this has had on everyone. We know our customers, partners and their IT teams are working tirelessly and we're profoundly grateful. We apologize for the disruption this has created," CrowdStrike said in a statement Sunday.

"Our focus is clear: to restore every system as soon as possible."

According to CrowdStrike, in conjunction with its customers, it has been testing a new technique it says will hasten the restoration of affected systems and it was working to operationalize "an opt-in to this technique."

"We're making progress by the minute," it said.

Though stating on X that "significant number" of the affected Windows devices were "back online and operational," it did not clarify how many were still offline.

The outage has resulted in thousands of canceled flights, with Delta and United Airlines being among the worst affected.

In a statement, Delate said the issue resulted in more than 3,500 flights canceled through Saturday with additional flights canceled Sunday.

It said the issue occurred "on the busiest travel weekend of the summer" with booked loads exceeding 90%.

United said that most of its systems were recovered Saturday but that their customers may continue to experience flight delays and cancelations.

Federal Trade Commission Chair Linda Khan, who has targeted monopolies during her tenure, warned about the concentration of services into a single company in the wake of the outages.

"All too often these days, a single glitch results in a system-wide outage, affecting industries from healthcare and airlines to banks and auto-dealers. Millions of people and businesses pay the price," she said.