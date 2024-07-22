Trending
U.S. News
July 22, 2024 / 8:42 AM

Israeli PM Netanyahu travels to Washington to meet with Biden, Congress

By Clyde Hughes
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel on July 13. Pool Photo by Nir Elias/UPI
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel on July 13. Pool Photo by Nir Elias/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive in Washington on Monday for talks with the Biden administration and address a joint session of the House and Senate on Wednesday.

The visit comes at a tenuous time in Israel, which is at war with Hamas in Gaza and taking fire from other fronts, and the United States with President Joe Biden officially ending his re-election bid on Sunday.

Biden has given strong support for Israel in defending itself against Hamas since that war started in October but has also strongly criticized Netanyahu for his handling of the war and the mounting deaths of Palestinian civilians.

While Israel officially has not weighed in on U.S. politics, Netanyahu grew close to Donald Trump as he moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and implemented other pro-Israeli policies, such as recognizing its annexation of the Golan Heights. He also had a chilly relationship with Democratic President Barack Obama, whom Biden served as vice president under.

"I'm leaving this morning on a very important trip to the United States," Netanyahu said on X. "At a time when Israel is fighting on seven fronts and there's great political uncertainty in Washington, I will address, for the fourth time, both houses of Congress as prime minister of Israel."

Netanyahu said he will be seeking bipartisan support for Israel to make sure the country remains an "indispensable and strong ally" of the United States in the Middle East.

"I plan to see President Biden, whom I've known for over 40 years," Netanyahu said. "This will be an opportunity to thank him for the things he did for Israel in the war and during his long and distinguished career in public service, as senator, vice president and president.

"It will also be an opportunity to discuss with him how to advance in the critical months ahead the goals that are important to both our countries: achieving the release of all hostages, defeating Hamas, confronting the terror axis of Iran and its proxies, and ensuring that Israel citizens return safely to their homes in the north and south."

Netanyahu did not say whether he would meet Trump during his stay in the United States.

Officials said a group of Israeli soldiers and the family representatives of 12 hostages will accompany Netanyahu on the trip. There are also plans for some Israeli and Jewish groups to protest against Netanyahu during his trip, demanding he support a deal that would release hostages now.

