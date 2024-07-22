Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 22, 2024 / 11:53 PM

Teachers union sues MOHELA for allegedly mismanaging students' loan accounts

By Darryl Coote
The American Federation of Teachers, under Randi Weingarten, filed a lawsuit Monday accusing the Higher Education Loan Authority of Missouri of mismanaging its borrowers' accounts. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The American Federation of Teachers, under Randi Weingarten, filed a lawsuit Monday accusing the Higher Education Loan Authority of Missouri of mismanaging its borrowers' accounts. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- One of the nation's largest teachers union filed a lawsuit Monday against Missouri's student loan servicing company, accusing it of profiting off of its mismanagement of millions of student loan accounts.

The American Federation of Teachers, which represents 1.8 million pre-K through 12th-grade educators, filed the 50-page lawsuit in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia asking it to declare the Higher Education Loan Authority of Missouri in violation of consumer protection laws.

Advertisement

Known as MOHELA, the company is paid more than $1.1 billion a year by the U.S. Department of Education to aid borrowers with their student loans. The teachers union accuses MOHELA of failing to live up to responsibilities and instead illegally overcharging borrowers while actively misleading them about their accounts.

In the lawsuit, the AFT states that MOHELA misleads and misinforms borrowers, fails to provide refunds, respond to borrower inquiries and process applications in a timely manner or at all, as well as miscalculates balances, overcharges borrowers, denies borrowers information and prevents its borrowers from the savings or forgiveness to which they are entitled.

Advertisement

"The sheer scale of MOHELA's wrongdoing is staggering and reaches across the country," the AFT said in the lawsuit, adding that MOHELA's alleged misconduct is not simply a result of incompetence but is part of its system.

"MOHELA knew exactly the responsibilities it took on as a servicer and willfully disregard those responsibilities, instead gobbling up more and more of the market even as its incapacity and unwillingness to serve existing borrowers was increasingly apparent."

The AFT continued that its members have been harmed by MOHELA's business practices and that it, itself, has been harmed because it is required by its mission to provide its members with information to address "MOHELA's failure to do its job."

Specifically, the union said it has spent "signifiant resources" to help its members through conducting debt clinics and diverting some 2,000 hours of staff time.

"Individually, any of MOHELA's failings would be sufficient to cause financial, mental and emotional distress. Collectively, they result in a Kafkaesque experience and make it practically impossible for borrowers to correct account errors, making important decisions to protect their economic well-being or even confirm basic information about their student loans," the lawsuit said.

The AFT is demanding a jury trial.

Advertisement

UPI has contacted MOHELA, which services 8 million borrowers, for comment.

The lawsuit was filed after the federal Department of Education announced in late October that it was penalizing MOHELA by withholding $7.2 million in payments for sending out late billing statements to 2.5 million borrowers, leading 800,000 of them to become delinquent on their loans.

Following the announcement of the lawsuit, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., along with Senate HELP Committee Chair Bernie Sanders, D-Vt. and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., renewed their calls for action to be taken against MOHELA.

"MOHELA has a long history of prioritizing their own profits over servicing hard-working borrowers, and today's lawsuit from AFT outlines the extent of their greed and malfeasance," the Democratic senators said in a joint statement.

"Given the findings from AFT's lawsuit brought forward today, we urge the Department of Education to take action to hold MOHELA responsible for its harms and to protect borrowers from future abuses."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Trump appeals 'excessive' $454M New York civil fraud judgment
July 23 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump filed an appeal Monday against his $454 million New York civil fraud judgment on the grounds that it was excessive and unconstitutional.
U.S. sentences Nigerian national for international scheme to defraud elderly victims
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. sentences Nigerian national for international scheme to defraud elderly victims
July 22 (UPI) -- The United States has sentenced a Nigerian national to more than seven years in federal prison for his role in an international inheritance scheme that defrauded hundreds of elderly victims.
Kentucky man charged with hate crime for pulling gun on Palestinian American
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kentucky man charged with hate crime for pulling gun on Palestinian American
July 22 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man was arrested and charged Monday with a federal hate crime for pulling a loaded gun on a Palestinian American at a restaurant in March.
Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Overseas military families scramble with new U.S. rules for transporting dogs
July 22 (UPI) -- New U.S. rules, set to take effect Aug. 1, will tighten the leash on how dogs are transported into the United States as military families stationed overseas scramble to make other arrangements.
Christopher Dunn ordered freed after 33-year murder conviction overturned
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Christopher Dunn ordered freed after 33-year murder conviction overturned
July 22 (UPI) -- A St. Louis judge on Monday ordered the release of Christopher Dunn, held 33 years in a Missouri prison for first-degree murder he did not commit.
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
July 22 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday made her first public appearance since President Joe Biden endorsed her as his successor amid increased backing from prominent Democrats.
Secret Service director testifies on Trump shooting, ignites bipartisan calls for her resignation
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Secret Service director testifies on Trump shooting, ignites bipartisan calls for her resignation
July 22 (UPI) -- Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle provided few answers Monday during a House Oversight hearing on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump as Republicans and Democrats called on her to resign.
CrowdStrike outage continues to impact Delta Air Lines flights
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
CrowdStrike outage continues to impact Delta Air Lines flights
July 22 (UPI) -- Three days after a mass outage of systems using Window devices, most businesses have returned to normal, including airlines -- with the exception of Delta Air Lines.
McDonald's $5 value meal to stay through August after 'resonating' with customers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
McDonald's $5 value meal to stay through August after 'resonating' with customers
July 22 (UPI) -- McDonald's plans to extend its $5 value meal though at least August at most U.S. locations amid a perceived success in the deal's rollout last month.
Polls show some Americans accept political violence, many fear it
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Polls show some Americans accept political violence, many fear it
July 21 (UPI) -- A significant minority of Americans believe the use of force justified to prevent or help Donald Trump become president, according to a recent poll. Almost half of all Americans believe civil conflict likely.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
Republicans critical of Trump praise Biden; Vance, others say he should resign
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Southwest flight drops to 150 feet over Florida water in third low-altitude incident
Overturning Chevron shifts regulatory power, experts say
Overturning Chevron shifts regulatory power, experts say
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
Kamala Harris speaks at White House for first time since becoming presidential candidate
Secret Service director testifies on Trump shooting, ignites bipartisan calls for her resignation
Secret Service director testifies on Trump shooting, ignites bipartisan calls for her resignation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement