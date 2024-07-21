Presidential candidate Cornel West seeks Secret Service protection

Civil rights activist Cornel West dances on stage as Wyclef Jean performs at the Keep the Promise on HIV/AIDS rally celebrating the opening of the International AIDS Conference on the National Mall in 2012 in Washington. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Independent 2024 presidential candidate Cornel West has formally requested protection from the U.S. Secret Service after it was extended to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ahead of the election in November. West's campaign noted that he has been particularly vocal in his criticism of Israel and Zionist ideologies which have caused him to face downright "hostile" portrayals by some media outlets, "emphasizing the need for consistent and unbiased protection."

"While we follow the required processes, we also directly urge President Biden to uphold the principles of democracy and fairness in the distribution of Secret Service protection," said his spokesman, Edwin DeJesus.

"It is imperative that all presidential candidates receive equal treatment under the law, ensuring their safety as they engage with the public on critical national issues."

West is a celebrated philosopher and theologian who chose California State University Professor Melina Abdullah as his vice president candidate.

"Our aim is and will always be to unite in solidarity with movements of truth and justice, who seek a choice beyond empire, white supremacy, capitalism, patriarchy, and the confines of the corporate-dominated two-party system," his campaign said in an April statement.



Candidates like Kennedy, West and the Green Party's Jill Stein often face uphill battles campaigning because Republicans and Democrats have established mechanisms like ballot access laws that make it harder for them to even get on the ballot.

Republicans and Democrats also collectively benefit from the ways campaign finance laws are written and don't generate as many news headlines.

In June, Stein filed a Federal Elections Commission complaint against CNN for allegedly being in cahoots with the campaigns of former President Donald Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden ahead of a planned debate that didn't include her.

The debate became a disaster for Biden, who continues to face calls for him to drop out of the race because of his poor performance facing off against Trump.