1 of 3 | US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff view Fourth of July fireworks from the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, July 4, 2024. File Photo by Tierney L. Cross/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- After dropping out of the 2024 election, President Joe Biden has formally endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, as his pick to receive his endorsement to become the Democratic presidential nominee. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats - it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this," Biden said in a statement on X. Advertisement

Biden said that his first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Harris as his vice president, which he called "the best decision" he has made.

His endorsement of his veep is no surprise, especially after thanking her for her support of him in his decision to drop out of the race moments earlier.

Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands began rallying for the vice president moments after the announcement was made.