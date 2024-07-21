Advertisement
U.S. News
July 21, 2024 / 3:37 PM

Joe Biden's family members react on decision to drop out of race

By Allen Cone
President Joe Biden (C) and First Lady Jill Biden (L), with granddaughters Finnegan Biden (2-R) and Naomi Biden (R) watch fireworks on the National Mall from the Truman balcony of the White House during a celebration of Independence Day in Washington, DC, on Sunday, July 4, 2021. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
1 of 2 | President Joe Biden (C) and First Lady Jill Biden (L), with granddaughters Finnegan Biden (2-R) and Naomi Biden (R) watch fireworks on the National Mall from the Truman balcony of the White House during a celebration of Independence Day in Washington, DC, on Sunday, July 4, 2021. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden quickly reacted on social media on Sunday about her husband Joe Biden's announcement not to seek election for a second term as president.

She reposted Biden's letter announcing his choice on Instagram, along with the double pink heart emoji.

Advertisement

The president had been relying on Jill Biden for advice. NBC News reported last week she also has been consulting with his son Hunter and his younger sister, Valerie Owens.

Owens was senior advisor to his successful 2020 presidential campaign, as well as U.S. Senate runs.

Related

The president has been at his home in Delaware, recovering after announcing Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19. It wasn't reported whether she was with him.

Jill Biden has plans to be in Paris to lead the U.S. delegation at the Summer Olympics, which start Friday.

Originally, she was to be part of a fundraiser on Thursday in Paris hosted by former U.S. Ambassador to the EU Tony Gardner, Belinda de Gaudemar, and Lorna Johnson.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will lead the delegation to the closing ceremony on Aug. 11.

Advertisement

Biden was also expected to attend some Olympic events during her trip to Paris, a White House official said.

Naomi, the president's granddaughter, wrote on X: "To the Americans who have always had his back, keep the faith. He will always have ours."

She said she was proud of her "pop," who has served the country "with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction."

"Not only has he been -- and will continue to be -- the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented himself as the most effective and impactful public servant in our nation's history," Naomi said.

"He has been at the center of, and had a material impact on, literally every single major issue that our country and world has faced for 50 years. Our world is better today in so many ways thanks to him."

Biden has seven grandchildren from his two sons: Hunter and Beau from his first wife, Nelia Hunter -- who died in a car crash with one daughter in 1972. Naomi's father is Hunter Biden. Joe and Jill Biden have a daughter, Ashley, who has not yet publicly commented on her father's decision.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

World leaders thank Biden for work on international relations
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
World leaders thank Biden for work on international relations
July 21 (UPI) -- World leaders reacted Sunday after U.S. President Joe Biden announced he is ending his campaign for a second term, praising his work for international relations.
Trump, other presidential candidates react to Biden dropout
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Trump, other presidential candidates react to Biden dropout
July 21 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's reaction to President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 race was characteristically swift and blunt.
Biden's election dropout prompts responses from former presidents
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Biden's election dropout prompts responses from former presidents
July 21 (UPI) -- Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton have endorsed Kamala Harris while Barack Obama stopped short of issuing an endorsement. Trump celebrated Joe Biden's election dropout.
Democrats thank Biden for his decision to drop out of race
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democrats thank Biden for his decision to drop out of race
July 21 (UPI) -- Supporters of President Joe Biden have thanked him for his "selfless" decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.
Small plane crash kills one in upstate New York
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Small plane crash kills one in upstate New York
July 21 (UPI) -- Officials are investigating the cause of a small plane crash that left one person dead in upstate New York State on Saturday.
Biden endorses Harris as presidential nominee after dropping out
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden endorses Harris as presidential nominee after dropping out
July 21 (UPI) -- After dropping out of the 2024 election, President Joe Biden has formally endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, as his pick to receive his endorsement to become the Democratic presidential nominee.
Biden ends his presidential re-election campaign
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden ends his presidential re-election campaign
July 21 (UPI) -- After weeks of public scrutiny over his fitness for office and internal pressure from his own party, President Joe Biden announced Sunday he is stepping out of the race.
Presidential candidate Cornel West seeks Secret Service protection
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Presidential candidate Cornel West seeks Secret Service protection
July 21 (UPI) -- Independent 2024 presidential candidate Cornel West has formally requested protection from the U.S. Secret Service after it was extended to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ahead of the election in November.
Sheila Jackson Lee, U.S. House member for nearly 30 years, dies
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Sheila Jackson Lee, U.S. House member for nearly 30 years, dies
July 20 (UPI) -- Sheila Jackson Lee, a member of the U.S. House serving Houston for nearly 30 years, has died, her family announced Friday. She was 74.
Democratic Party plans virtual roll call for president in early August
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Democratic Party plans virtual roll call for president in early August
July 20 (UPI) -- The Democratic Party plans to formally nominate Joe Biden for president in an early virtual roll call vote between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7, the Democratic National Committee said Friday, as calls for him to step down mount.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

ATF investigating First Baptist Church fire in Dallas
ATF investigating First Baptist Church fire in Dallas
Biden ends his presidential re-election campaign
Biden ends his presidential re-election campaign
Montana man hospitalized after shooting, killing grizzly bear
Montana man hospitalized after shooting, killing grizzly bear
Houthis promise 'no red lines' in response to Israeli attack
Houthis promise 'no red lines' in response to Israeli attack
Biden's national security team team says he's up for 4 more years
Biden's national security team team says he's up for 4 more years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement