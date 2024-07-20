Advertisement
U.S. News
July 20, 2024 / 4:07 PM

Challenge to La. Ten Commandments law delays enforcement until November

By Ehren Wynder
More than a dozen other states have attempted to implement laws promoting the Ten Commandments in public schools. File Photo by Morris Abernathy UPI
More than a dozen other states have attempted to implement laws promoting the Ten Commandments in public schools. File Photo by Morris Abernathy UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- A new law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in all public school classrooms in Louisiana will not be implemented until mid-November, according to a Friday agreement.

An interfaith family group filed a lawsuit challenging HB 71, which Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed last month. The filing argued the law was unconstitutional and violated the separation of church and state.

Advertisement

The defendants, which include the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, agreed to postpone enforcement of the law until Nov. 15 to allow time for a trial and decision.

The agreement also stated education officials must not "promulgate advice, rules, or regulations regarding proper implementation of the challenged statute," during that time.

Related

U.S. District Court Judge John deGravelles plans to set a hearing for Sept. 30 and to reach a decision by mid-November.

Advertisement

Louisiana Attorney General spokesperson Lester Duhé said the Jan. 1 deadline for all schools to abide by the law still applies pending the outcome of the trial.

HB 71, sponsored by Republican state Rep. Dodie Horton, requires all public schools to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom on "a poster or framed document that is at least 11 inches by 14 inches."

The law does not specify what would happen if a school doesn't comply. The posters were supposed to be financed by private donations, rather than state dollars.

The families who filed the suit -- who are secular, Jewish, Christian and Unitarian Universalist -- argued the law also violates their children's First Amendment rights and constitute religious coercion.

"Permanently posting the Ten Commandments in every Louisiana public school classroom -- rendering them unavoidable -- unconstitutionally pressures students into religious observance, veneration and adoption of the state's favored religious scripture," the suit read.

"It also sends the harmful and religiously divisive message that students who do not subscribe to the Ten Commandments -- or, more precisely, to the specific version of the Ten Commandments that H.B. 71 requires schools to display -- do not belong in their own school community and should refrain from expressing any faith practices or beliefs that are not aligned with the state's religious preferences."

Advertisement

Dodie argued the law isn't about promoting a particular religion, rather "it's teaching a moral code."

The law states the Ten Commandments reflect "the understanding of the founders of our nation with respect to the necessity of civic morality to a functional self-government."

Landry, at the bill's signing said, "if you want to respect the rule of law, you've got to start from the original law given, which was Moses."

Louisiana is not the first state to introduce a Ten Commandments Law. The Kentucky legislature in 1978 passed a bill requiring all public schools to display the religious text, but the U.S. Supreme Court struck it down in 1980 in a 5-4 decision.

Arizona lawmakers this year passed a bill that would have added the Ten Commandments to a list of historical documents that "a teacher or administrator in any school in this state may read or post in any school building," but Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed the measure.

"Not only do I have serious concerns about the constitutionality of this legislation, it is also unnecessary," Hobbs wrote.

Latest Headlines

Democratic Party plans virtual roll call for president in early August
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Democratic Party plans virtual roll call for president in early August
July 20 (UPI) -- The Democratic Party plans to formally nominate Joe Biden for president in an early virtual roll call vote between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7, the Democratic National Committee said Friday, as calls for him to step down mount.
Disneyland union workers vote 'yes' to authorize strike
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Disneyland union workers vote 'yes' to authorize strike
July 20 (UPI) -- Unions representing over 14,000 Disneyland workers said Friday that members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike for higher wages and better working conditions.
Montana man hospitalized after shooting, killing grizzly bear
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Montana man hospitalized after shooting, killing grizzly bear
July 20 (UPI) -- A female grizzly bear attacked a 72-year-old Montana man while he was picking huckleberries, which forced him to shoot and kill her with a handgun Thursday night.
Trump, Vance to rally in Michigan while Harris campaigns for Biden in Massachusetts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump, Vance to rally in Michigan while Harris campaigns for Biden in Massachusetts
July 20 (UPI) -- Donald Trump heads to Michigan on Saturday to host his first campaign rally alongside his newly minted vice presidential pick.
Police arrest suspect in Florida woman's 1999 murder
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police arrest suspect in Florida woman's 1999 murder
July 20 (UPI) -- The Sanford (Fla.) Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of a man suspected of the 1999 murder of Sherry Holtz, 50, after she was last seen alive at a local bar.
Sandra Hemme freed after 43-year murder conviction overturned
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sandra Hemme freed after 43-year murder conviction overturned
July 20 (UPI) -- Sandra Hemme walked away from a Missouri prison and into the welcoming embrace of her family members Friday evening after serving 43 years for a 1980 murder she didn't commit.
Sheila Jackson Lee, U.S. House member for nearly 30 years, dies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Sheila Jackson Lee, U.S. House member for nearly 30 years, dies
July 20 (UPI) -- Sheila Jackson Lee, a member of the U.S. House serving Houston for nearly 30 years, has died, her family announced Friday. She was 74.
Biden campaign insists president 'absolutely in this race' as calls to replace him grow
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden campaign insists president 'absolutely in this race' as calls to replace him grow
July 19 (UPI) -- Biden-Harris campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program Friday that, despite growing calls for President Joe Biden to step aside, he is "absolutely in this race."
Flash-flood risks to rise as downpours drench much of Southeast through next week
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Flash-flood risks to rise as downpours drench much of Southeast through next week
A push of cool and dry air has stirred the atmosphere up in the Southeast, where rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue to erupt and drench some communities through much of next week, meteorologists say.
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
July 19 (UPI) -- Chicago police are searching for the suspect who killed a postal worker in the West Pullman neighborhood Friday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arkansas sued after rejecting petitions for abortion ballot measure
Arkansas sued after rejecting petitions for abortion ballot measure
Disneyland union members vote on strike authorization
Disneyland union members vote on strike authorization
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
Sandra Hemme freed after 43-year murder conviction overturned
Sandra Hemme freed after 43-year murder conviction overturned
Explosion on migrant boat from Haiti kills 40
Explosion on migrant boat from Haiti kills 40
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement