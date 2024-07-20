Advertisement
U.S. News
July 20, 2024 / 5:25 PM

ATF investigating First Baptist Church fire in Dallas

By Mike Heuer
A Friday night fire partially destroyed the First Baptist Dallas church that opened in 1890. Photo by Joe Mabel/Wikimedia Commons
A Friday night fire partially destroyed the First Baptist Dallas church that opened in 1890. Photo by Joe Mabel/Wikimedia Commons

July 20 (UPI) -- Initial reports that an explosion might have triggered a Friday night fire at the First Baptist Church in Dallas has federal investigators looking into the matter.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sent investigators to assist in determining the cause of the fire that caused a partial roof collapse at the history First Baptist Church.

Advertisement

"We are grateful that no one was injured today and are thankful for the first responders who helped contained the fire to our historic sanctuary," church pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress said in a post on X.

Some bystanders reported hearing a "boom" when the fire began at about 6 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Dallas church that first opened in 1890.

Firefighters contained the fire by late Friday night, but not before its roof partially collapsed.

"The structure has largely collapsed, which has caused many void spaces with 'hot spots,'" Dallas city officials told ABC News in a prepared statement Saturday.

City officials don't expect the fire to grow worse, but firefighters will remain on the scene to ensure the fire doesn't flare up again and to protect bystanders.

Advertisement

No one was hurt in the fire, and officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue requested the ATF's help in investigating its cause.

There is no indication that the fire was caused by a criminal act, and Dallas Fire-rescue spokesperson Robert Borse said, "initial callers said they heard a 'boom.'"

"That has since been proven inaccurate," Borse added.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump, Vance hold first rally in Michigan while Harris campaigns for Biden in Massachusetts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump, Vance hold first rally in Michigan while Harris campaigns for Biden in Massachusetts
July 20 (UPI) -- Donald Trump headed to Michigan on Saturday to host his first campaign rally alongside his newly minted vice presidential pick J.D. Vance.
Biden's national security team team says he's up for 4 more years
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden's national security team team says he's up for 4 more years
July 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's national security advisers say he's up to the job while former officials cast doubt on his ability to protect his legacy from Donald Trump.
Challenge to La. Ten Commandments law delays enforcement until November
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Challenge to La. Ten Commandments law delays enforcement until November
July 20 (UPI) -- A new law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in all public school classrooms in Louisiana will not be implemented until mid-November, according to a Friday agreement.
Democratic Party plans virtual roll call for president in early August
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Democratic Party plans virtual roll call for president in early August
July 20 (UPI) -- The Democratic Party plans to formally nominate Joe Biden for president in an early virtual roll call vote between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7, the Democratic National Committee said Friday, as calls for him to step down mount.
Disneyland union workers vote 'yes' to authorize strike
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Disneyland union workers vote 'yes' to authorize strike
July 20 (UPI) -- Unions representing over 14,000 Disneyland workers said Friday that members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike for higher wages and better working conditions.
Montana man hospitalized after shooting, killing grizzly bear
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Montana man hospitalized after shooting, killing grizzly bear
July 20 (UPI) -- A female grizzly bear attacked a 72-year-old Montana man while he was picking huckleberries, which forced him to shoot and kill her with a handgun Thursday night.
Police arrest suspect in Florida woman's 1999 murder
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police arrest suspect in Florida woman's 1999 murder
July 20 (UPI) -- The Sanford (Fla.) Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of a man suspected of the 1999 murder of Sherry Holtz, 50, after she was last seen alive at a local bar.
Sandra Hemme freed after 43-year murder conviction overturned
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Sandra Hemme freed after 43-year murder conviction overturned
July 20 (UPI) -- Sandra Hemme walked away from a Missouri prison and into the welcoming embrace of her family members Friday evening after serving 43 years for a 1980 murder she didn't commit.
Sheila Jackson Lee, U.S. House member for nearly 30 years, dies
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Sheila Jackson Lee, U.S. House member for nearly 30 years, dies
July 20 (UPI) -- Sheila Jackson Lee, a member of the U.S. House serving Houston for nearly 30 years, has died, her family announced Friday. She was 74.
Biden campaign insists president 'absolutely in this race' as calls to replace him grow
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden campaign insists president 'absolutely in this race' as calls to replace him grow
July 19 (UPI) -- Biden-Harris campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program Friday that, despite growing calls for President Joe Biden to step aside, he is "absolutely in this race."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arkansas sued after rejecting petitions for abortion ballot measure
Arkansas sued after rejecting petitions for abortion ballot measure
Sandra Hemme freed after 43-year murder conviction overturned
Sandra Hemme freed after 43-year murder conviction overturned
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
Trump says he had 'very good phone call' with Zelensky
Trump says he had 'very good phone call' with Zelensky
Explosion on migrant boat from Haiti kills 40
Explosion on migrant boat from Haiti kills 40
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement