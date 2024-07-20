ATF investigating First Baptist Church fire in Dallas

A Friday night fire partially destroyed the First Baptist Dallas church that opened in 1890. Photo by Joe Mabel/Wikimedia Commons

"We are grateful that no one was injured today and are thankful for the first responders who helped contained the fire to our historic sanctuary," church pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress said in a post on X.

Some bystanders reported hearing a "boom" when the fire began at about 6 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Dallas church that first opened in 1890.

Firefighters contained the fire by late Friday night, but not before its roof partially collapsed.

"The structure has largely collapsed, which has caused many void spaces with 'hot spots,'" Dallas city officials told ABC News in a prepared statement Saturday.

City officials don't expect the fire to grow worse, but firefighters will remain on the scene to ensure the fire doesn't flare up again and to protect bystanders.

No one was hurt in the fire, and officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue requested the ATF's help in investigating its cause.

There is no indication that the fire was caused by a criminal act, and Dallas Fire-rescue spokesperson Robert Borse said, "initial callers said they heard a 'boom.'"

"That has since been proven inaccurate," Borse added.