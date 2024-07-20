Advertisement
U.S. News
July 20, 2024 / 3:14 PM

Disneyland union workers vote 'yes' to authorize strike

By Ehren Wynder
The last strike to hit Disneyland was in 1984 and lasted 22 days. File Photo by Brendan McDemid/EPA
The last strike to hit Disneyland was in 1984 and lasted 22 days. File Photo by Brendan McDemid/EPA

July 20 (UPI) -- Unions representing over 14,000 Disneyland workers said late Friday that members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike for higher wages and better working conditions.

The unions reported a 99% membership vote The vote comes two days after more than 1,000 Disneyland cast members and supporters staged a protest of unfair labor practices in front of the park's entrance.

Advertisement

"Disney has resorted to unlawful tactics instead of treating the bargaining process with the respect and seriousness it deserves," the Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee said in a statement. "We make Disneyland the place for family vacations, birthdays, celebrations ... and the magic you find across the resort."

Friday's vote does not guarantee a strike will occur immediately, rather the authorization permits a strike to occur at any time. Both sides in the meantime could reach a deal to avert a potential walkout.

The Disney workers committee said it is still committed to negotiations on Monday and Tuesday.

The unions represent custodians, ride operators, store clerks and candymakers at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney and the Disney hotels.

Many employees have said Disney's wages do not cover the high cost of living in southern California, and some minimum-wage workers have said they live in their cars while working for the entertainment giant.

Advertisement

The unions in announcing the strike authorization said 64% of workers are spending more than half of their monthly paychecks on rent.

Union members began negotiations with the company on April 24 and have been calling for higher wages, a fair attendance policy, seniority increases and more robust park safety.

Employees on June 10 announced they had filed unfair labor practices against the company.

The charges, which involve more than 675 workers, are being investigated by the National Labor Relations Board.

The workers committee accused Disney of "intimidating, surveilling and unlawfully disciplining members, harming our negotiations and our ability to get the contract we deserve."

The contract for Disneyland cast members expired on June 16, and the contract for cast members at Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney expires Sept. 30.

The last strike at Disneyland was in September 1984 when 2,000 workers staged a 22-day walkout.

Disney said it offers wages starting at $19.90 per hour with a "robust" benefits package.

The minimum wage in California is $16 per hour.

Latest Headlines

Challenge to La. Ten Commandments law delays enforcement until November
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Challenge to La. Ten Commandments law delays enforcement until November
July 20 (UPI) -- A new law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in all public school classrooms in Louisiana will not be implemented until mid-November, according to a Friday agreement.
Democratic Party plans virtual roll call for president in early August
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Democratic Party plans virtual roll call for president in early August
July 20 (UPI) -- The Democratic Party plans to formally nominate Joe Biden for president in an early virtual roll call vote between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7, the Democratic National Committee said Friday, as calls for him to step down mount.
Montana man hospitalized after shooting, killing grizzly bear
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Montana man hospitalized after shooting, killing grizzly bear
July 20 (UPI) -- A female grizzly bear attacked a 72-year-old Montana man while he was picking huckleberries, which forced him to shoot and kill her with a handgun Thursday night.
Trump, Vance to rally in Michigan while Harris campaigns for Biden in Massachusetts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump, Vance to rally in Michigan while Harris campaigns for Biden in Massachusetts
July 20 (UPI) -- Donald Trump heads to Michigan on Saturday to host his first campaign rally alongside his newly minted vice presidential pick.
Police arrest suspect in Florida woman's 1999 murder
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police arrest suspect in Florida woman's 1999 murder
July 20 (UPI) -- The Sanford (Fla.) Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of a man suspected of the 1999 murder of Sherry Holtz, 50, after she was last seen alive at a local bar.
Sandra Hemme freed after 43-year murder conviction overturned
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sandra Hemme freed after 43-year murder conviction overturned
July 20 (UPI) -- Sandra Hemme walked away from a Missouri prison and into the welcoming embrace of her family members Friday evening after serving 43 years for a 1980 murder she didn't commit.
Sheila Jackson Lee, U.S. House member for nearly 30 years, dies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Sheila Jackson Lee, U.S. House member for nearly 30 years, dies
July 20 (UPI) -- Sheila Jackson Lee, a member of the U.S. House serving Houston for nearly 30 years, has died, her family announced Friday. She was 74.
Biden campaign insists president 'absolutely in this race' as calls to replace him grow
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden campaign insists president 'absolutely in this race' as calls to replace him grow
July 19 (UPI) -- Biden-Harris campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program Friday that, despite growing calls for President Joe Biden to step aside, he is "absolutely in this race."
Flash-flood risks to rise as downpours drench much of Southeast through next week
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Flash-flood risks to rise as downpours drench much of Southeast through next week
A push of cool and dry air has stirred the atmosphere up in the Southeast, where rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue to erupt and drench some communities through much of next week, meteorologists say.
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
July 19 (UPI) -- Chicago police are searching for the suspect who killed a postal worker in the West Pullman neighborhood Friday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arkansas sued after rejecting petitions for abortion ballot measure
Arkansas sued after rejecting petitions for abortion ballot measure
Disneyland union members vote on strike authorization
Disneyland union members vote on strike authorization
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
Sandra Hemme freed after 43-year murder conviction overturned
Sandra Hemme freed after 43-year murder conviction overturned
Explosion on migrant boat from Haiti kills 40
Explosion on migrant boat from Haiti kills 40
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement