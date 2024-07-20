Disneyland union workers vote 'yes' to authorize strike

The last strike to hit Disneyland was in 1984 and lasted 22 days. File Photo by Brendan McDemid/EPA

July 20 (UPI) -- Unions representing over 14,000 Disneyland workers said late Friday that members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike for higher wages and better working conditions. The unions reported a 99% membership vote The vote comes two days after more than 1,000 Disneyland cast members and supporters staged a protest of unfair labor practices in front of the park's entrance.

"Disney has resorted to unlawful tactics instead of treating the bargaining process with the respect and seriousness it deserves," the Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee said in a statement. "We make Disneyland the place for family vacations, birthdays, celebrations ... and the magic you find across the resort."

Friday's vote does not guarantee a strike will occur immediately, rather the authorization permits a strike to occur at any time. Both sides in the meantime could reach a deal to avert a potential walkout.

The Disney workers committee said it is still committed to negotiations on Monday and Tuesday.

The unions represent custodians, ride operators, store clerks and candymakers at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney and the Disney hotels.

Many employees have said Disney's wages do not cover the high cost of living in southern California, and some minimum-wage workers have said they live in their cars while working for the entertainment giant.

The unions in announcing the strike authorization said 64% of workers are spending more than half of their monthly paychecks on rent.

Union members began negotiations with the company on April 24 and have been calling for higher wages, a fair attendance policy, seniority increases and more robust park safety.

Employees on June 10 announced they had filed unfair labor practices against the company.

The charges, which involve more than 675 workers, are being investigated by the National Labor Relations Board.

The workers committee accused Disney of "intimidating, surveilling and unlawfully disciplining members, harming our negotiations and our ability to get the contract we deserve."

The contract for Disneyland cast members expired on June 16, and the contract for cast members at Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney expires Sept. 30.

The last strike at Disneyland was in September 1984 when 2,000 workers staged a 22-day walkout.

Disney said it offers wages starting at $19.90 per hour with a "robust" benefits package.

The minimum wage in California is $16 per hour.