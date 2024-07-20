Advertisement
U.S. News
July 20, 2024 / 9:56 AM

Sheila Jackson Lee, U.S. House member for nearly 30 years, dies

By Allen Cone
President Joe Biden talks with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, after the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, on February 7, 2023. Pool photo by Jacquelyn Martin/UPI
1 of 3 | President Joe Biden talks with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, after the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, on February 7, 2023. Pool photo by Jacquelyn Martin/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Sheila Jackson Lee, a member of the U.S. House serving Houston for nearly 30 years, has died, her family announced Friday. She was 74.

In June, the Democrat announced that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Advertisement

"Today, with incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas," her family said in a statement.

"A local, national, and international humanitarian, she was acknowledged worldwide for her courageous fights for racial justice, criminal justice, and human rights, with a special emphasis on women and children," the statement said.

Related

Described by her family as "a local, national, and international humanitarian, she was acknowledged worldwide for her courageous fights for racial justice, criminal justice and human rights, with a special emphasis on women and children.

Advertisement

"Her legislative victories impacted millions, from establishing the Juneteenth Federal Holiday to reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act."

She won in the Democratic Primary for the district in March after losing in her effort to become Houston's mayor in December.

Her House seat represented much of inner city Houston and the surrounding areas. She easily won 15 times in the November elections.

"We will not stop until the nation knows Black lives matter, and reparations are passed as the most significant civil rights legislation of the 21st century," Jackson Lee said at a march in Washington, D.C. in 2020.

Before serving in the U.S. House, Jackson Lee was Houston municipal judge from 1987-1990 and a city councilwoman from 1989-1994 before she was elected to her congressional seat in November 1994, unseating a Democratic incumbent, Craig Washington, in the primary.

Jackson Lee served on the House Science Committee and on the Subcommittee that oversees space policy and NASA. The Johnson Space Center is based in the Houston area.

Advertisement

In the House, she was chief deputy whip for House Democrats and a vice chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. She formerly served as whip of the Congressional Black Caucus.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement: "Sheila Jackson Lee was an accomplished legislator, passionate public servant, loving mentor and wonderful friend to so many of us in the Congressional Black Caucus and House Democratic Caucus family. I am grateful for her fearless advocacy, fierce determination, formidable service and legacy of leadership.

"Rep. Jackson Lee will be deeply missed by so many in her district and throughout the nation. Our prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time. May she forever rest in power.

Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Steven Horsford and members of the Congressional Black Caucus said in a statement: "Congresswoman Jackson Lee was a patriot and a fighter to the very end. "Words cannot express the sense of loss our Caucus feels for our beloved friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her."

In 2019, she resigned as chairwoman of the nonprofit Congressional Black Caucus Foundation and stepped down from a House Judiciary subcommittee chairmanship after a lawsuit that alleged she fired a staffer who reported sexual assault by a supervisor at the foundation. A lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge in February 2020.

Advertisement

The makeup of the U.S. House is 220 Republicans and 212 Democrats, with three vacancies.

Jackson Lee was born on January 12, 1950, in Queens, New York. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale University in 1972 and a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1975.

She married tElwynn Lee in 1973 and had two children. Her family moved to Houston in 1987.

Notable deaths of 2024

Bob Newhart
Comedian and actor Bob Newhart attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 10, 2016. Newhart, a comedy icon who starred on "The Bob Newhart Show" and "Newhart," died at the age of 94 on July 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Biden campaign insists president 'absolutely in this race' as calls to replace him grow
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden campaign insists president 'absolutely in this race' as calls to replace him grow
July 19 (UPI) -- Biden-Harris campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program Friday that, despite growing calls for President Joe Biden to step aside, he is "absolutely in this race."
Flash-flood risks to rise as downpours drench much of Southeast through next week
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Flash-flood risks to rise as downpours drench much of Southeast through next week
A push of cool and dry air has stirred the atmosphere up in the Southeast, where rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue to erupt and drench some communities through much of next week, meteorologists say.
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
July 19 (UPI) -- Chicago police are searching for the suspect who killed a postal worker in the West Pullman neighborhood Friday morning.
Arkansas sued after rejecting petitions for abortion ballot measure
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Arkansas sued after rejecting petitions for abortion ballot measure
July 19 (UPI) -- An organization in Arkansas is suing the secretary of state, claiming he improperly rejected a petition to place abortion access on the ballot in November.
Aspen Security Forum: Experts talk Russian aggression, China's space threat, AI and more
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Aspen Security Forum: Experts talk Russian aggression, China's space threat, AI and more
July 19 (UPI) -- Artificial intelligence, anti-satellite warfare and the Russian bear extending its claws westward were among the most discussed topics at the 15th annual Aspen Security Forum this week.
Report: LGBTQ+ protections improved greatly under Biden compared to Trump
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Report: LGBTQ+ protections improved greatly under Biden compared to Trump
July 19 (UPI) -- The Human Rights Campaign on Friday released a report that detailed the "stark contrast" in federal LGBTQ+ protections under President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
Millions of Bissell steam cleaners recalled after 157 burn injuries reported
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Millions of Bissell steam cleaners recalled after 157 burn injuries reported
July 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday Bissell is recalling over 3 million Steam Shot handheld steam cleaners, warning they are a burn hazard. Bissell received 157 burn injury reports.
Disneyland union members vote on strike authorization
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Disneyland union members vote on strike authorization
July 19 (UPI) -- Roughly 9,500 union workers at Disneyland are voting Friday on whether to go on strike for higher wages and improved working conditions.
Alabama dad facing murder charges after 4 children, woman killed in shooting
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Alabama dad facing murder charges after 4 children, woman killed in shooting
July 19 (UPI) -- One woman and four children under the age of 8 were shot and killed in Alabama, leaving a 32-year-old relative facing five murder charges.
Treasury sanctions primary hacker, leader of Russian hactivist group
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Treasury sanctions primary hacker, leader of Russian hactivist group
July 19 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department announced on Friday that it is sanctioning two Russian hackers who are part of the group Cyber Army of Russia Reborn for digital attacks on U.S. critical infrastructure.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Disneyland union members vote on strike authorization
Disneyland union members vote on strike authorization
Arkansas sued after rejecting petitions for abortion ballot measure
Arkansas sued after rejecting petitions for abortion ballot measure
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
Alabama dad facing murder charges after 4 children, woman killed in shooting
Alabama dad facing murder charges after 4 children, woman killed in shooting
Justice Department sues Texas nonprofit for sexual abuse of migrant children in its care
Justice Department sues Texas nonprofit for sexual abuse of migrant children in its care
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement