Advertisement
U.S. News
July 20, 2024 / 11:16 AM

Sandra Hemme freed after 43-year murder conviction overturned

By Mike Heuer
Sandra Hemme walks out of prison in Chillicothe, Mo., after 43 years. Photo courtesy of the Hemme legal team
1 of 2 | Sandra Hemme walks out of prison in Chillicothe, Mo., after 43 years. Photo courtesy of the Hemme legal team

July 20 (UPI) -- Sandra Hemme walked away from a Missouri prison and into the welcoming embrace of her family members Friday evening after serving 43 years for a 1980 murder she didn't commit.

Hemme, 64, was released at about 5:50 p.m. CDT from the Chillicothe Correctional Center, which is about 90 miles east of Kansas City, Mo.

Advertisement

Attorney Sean O'Brien escorted Hemme from the prison and to members of her family gathered outside the prison.

Hemme's time is prison was the longest that a wrongfully convicted woman has served in the United States, according to the National Registry of Exonerations.

Related

"We are grateful that Ms. Hemme is now, finally, reunited with her family after 43 years," Hemme's legal team, which included the Innocence Project, said. "She has spent more than four decades wrongfully incarcerated for a crime she had nothing to do with. Tonight, she is surrounded by her loved ones, where she should have been all along. We will continue to fight until her name is cleared.

Hemme, a young mentally ill woman, was under the effects of strong prescription drugs when law enforcement investigators questioned her several times about the murder of Patricia Jeschke in St. Joseph, Mo.

Advertisement

Many have since concluded a former police officer who died many years ago likely murdered Jeschke.

"Police exploited her mental illness and coerced her into making false statements while she was sedated and being treated with antipsychotic medication," the Innocence Project told media.

Her conviction was based on the false statements coerced by St. Joseph Police Department investigators who ignored evidence pointing to St. Joseph Police officer Michael Holman, who died in 2015, the Innocence Project said.

No witnesses connected Hemme to the victim, murder or the crime scene, and Hemme had no motive to murder Jeschke, according to the Innocence Project.

The organization said only evidence against her were the false statements that police extracted from Hemme while she "was being treated at the state psychiatric hospital and forcibly given medication literally designed to overpower her will."

Officials at the Innocence Project said the St. Joseph Police Department "hid evidence implicating one of their own."

Evidence showed officer Holman used Jeschke's credit card a day after her murder, his truck was parked her home during the time she was murdered and investigators found her earrings at Holman's home.

Livingston County Presiding Judge Ryan Horsman overturned the conviction against Hemme, which the Missouri Supreme Court later upheld.

Advertisement

"It would be difficult to imagine that the state could prove Ms. Hemme's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt based on the weight of the evidence now available that ties Holman to this victim and crime and excludes Ms. Hemme," Horsman said in his ruling overturning Hemme's conviction.

Latest Headlines

Democratic Party plans virtual roll call for president between Aug. 1-7
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democratic Party plans virtual roll call for president between Aug. 1-7
July 20 (UPI) -- The Democratic Party plans to formally nominate Joe Biden for president in an early virtual roll call vote between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7, the Democratic National Committee said Friday, as calls for him to step down mount.
Sheila Jackson Lee, U.S. House member for nearly 30 years, dies
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sheila Jackson Lee, U.S. House member for nearly 30 years, dies
July 20 (UPI) -- Sheila Jackson Lee, a member of the U.S. House serving Houston for nearly 30 years, has died, her family announced Friday. She was 74.
Biden campaign insists president 'absolutely in this race' as calls to replace him grow
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden campaign insists president 'absolutely in this race' as calls to replace him grow
July 19 (UPI) -- Biden-Harris campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program Friday that, despite growing calls for President Joe Biden to step aside, he is "absolutely in this race."
Flash-flood risks to rise as downpours drench much of Southeast through next week
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Flash-flood risks to rise as downpours drench much of Southeast through next week
A push of cool and dry air has stirred the atmosphere up in the Southeast, where rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue to erupt and drench some communities through much of next week, meteorologists say.
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
July 19 (UPI) -- Chicago police are searching for the suspect who killed a postal worker in the West Pullman neighborhood Friday morning.
Arkansas sued after rejecting petitions for abortion ballot measure
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Arkansas sued after rejecting petitions for abortion ballot measure
July 19 (UPI) -- An organization in Arkansas is suing the secretary of state, claiming he improperly rejected a petition to place abortion access on the ballot in November.
Aspen Security Forum: Experts talk Russian aggression, China's space threat, AI and more
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Aspen Security Forum: Experts talk Russian aggression, China's space threat, AI and more
July 19 (UPI) -- Artificial intelligence, anti-satellite warfare and the Russian bear extending its claws westward were among the most discussed topics at the 15th annual Aspen Security Forum this week.
Report: LGBTQ+ protections improved greatly under Biden compared to Trump
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Report: LGBTQ+ protections improved greatly under Biden compared to Trump
July 19 (UPI) -- The Human Rights Campaign on Friday released a report that detailed the "stark contrast" in federal LGBTQ+ protections under President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
Millions of Bissell steam cleaners recalled after 157 burn injuries reported
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Millions of Bissell steam cleaners recalled after 157 burn injuries reported
July 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday Bissell is recalling over 3 million Steam Shot handheld steam cleaners, warning they are a burn hazard. Bissell received 157 burn injury reports.
Disneyland union members vote on strike authorization
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Disneyland union members vote on strike authorization
July 19 (UPI) -- Roughly 9,500 union workers at Disneyland are voting Friday on whether to go on strike for higher wages and improved working conditions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Disneyland union members vote on strike authorization
Disneyland union members vote on strike authorization
Arkansas sued after rejecting petitions for abortion ballot measure
Arkansas sued after rejecting petitions for abortion ballot measure
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood
Alabama dad facing murder charges after 4 children, woman killed in shooting
Alabama dad facing murder charges after 4 children, woman killed in shooting
University of Florida President Ben Sasse resigns amid wife's health issues
University of Florida President Ben Sasse resigns amid wife's health issues
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement