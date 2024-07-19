Postal worker shot, killed in Chicago neighborhood

July 19 (UPI) -- Chicago police are searching for the suspect who killed a postal worker in the West Pullman neighborhood Friday morning.

Authorities said they responded at around 11:30 CDT to a report of a person shot in the 12100 block of South Harvard Avenue.

Advertisement

Police said an unknown man approached the 48-year-old letter carrier and shot her multiple times before fleeing westbound on 121st Street.

First responders rushed the woman to Christ Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead on arrival.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Residents of West Pullman described the yet-to-be-identified mail carrier as well-liked person.

"All the neighbors have been talking to me about her all day," resident Woodrow Davis told local media. "They say they had been giving her water all day. She really was a good person."

Police said Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting. No one has yet been taken into custody.

Another postal worker was killed in June in Shreveport, La.

Antonio Williams, 52, was shot multiple times while he was out delivering mail. He was transported to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Advertisement

The investigation ended in the arrest of 32-year-old Michael Gentry. He was detained in Shreveport City Jail and held on a $250,000 bond.